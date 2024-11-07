Barnsley Kickboxers Proud of World Championship Medal Haul

Barnsley’s Bowen brothers returned from a three-day world kickboxing championship in Vienna with Taylor, 14, sporting two golds and Harvey, 15, two silvers.

The boys train at The Combat Academy (TCA) under Mick Crossland who led the England squad including a team of eighteen from his Barnsley gym to the Austrian capital.

‘Our sons and all the other competitors came home exhausted having had an amazing time, ‘said Mother Emma Bowen. ‘They’re proud to have done so well but have also made new friends including amongst other teams. Kickboxing is their passion. They’ve have been training with Mick for six years and this was their third time representing Team England with previous championships in Turkey and Germany. They both hold British kickboxing titles and Taylor now a world champion with ISKA, who organised the Vienna tournament.’

‘Ours was the largest contingent in Team England and TCA fighters absolutely shone,’ enthused Crossland, 48. ‘We came home with 33 medals including twelve golds and eleven silvers out of a national haul of 98 medals which put the England team in overall third place. To say it was a proud moment is an understatement with the tournament being one of the largest and most intense I’ve ever attended and competitors having four bouts to reach gold. Our fighters demonstrated outstanding skill and courage amongst such a previously unmatched depth of international talent facing their toughest challenges yet. Competing against some of the world’s best kickboxers enabled our fighters to reach new heights as they showed resilience, discipline, and skill. The qualities that make champions.’

left to right Taylor Bowen Sonny Greaves and Harvey Bowen

Sonny Greaves, 20, is a rising star of the British kickboxing scene and plans a professional career alongside fellow TCA fighter Gasan Gindra. ‘I was delighted to win a gold and a bronze,’ said Greaves, ‘in a tough competition which saw me have seven bouts in Vienna winning six against kickboxers from six European countries.’ Sonny’s mother Kay was full of praise for her son and effusive in thanks to Crossland and the many others who made the trip possible. ‘Sonny took on the best and had a week filled with unforgettable memories, friendships, and immense pride. Massive thanks to all supporters whose cheers and encouragement were much appreciated. Here’s to more victories, good memories, and new friendships. As for Sonny he’s now preparing to fight for a further European title on 23rd November.’

Kay Greaves expressed ‘special thanks to Mick for making Vienna possible and to coaches Gasan and Nathan Hill for being in Sonny’s corner throughout despite Gasan’s snoring making sleep difficult. Emma Bowen added that ‘the kids have had a blast finishing the year with a bang. All the parents commend the athletes for their continued hard work and dedication and extend a massive thank you to all the adults involved and especially to ‘big sister’ Caitlin Chapman.’

Parents of TCA competitors formed Kicking4Change to fundraise for the Vienna trip. Crossland commended ‘their tireless work to provide life-enhancing opportunities. Their efforts supported every team member and without them none of it would have been possible. We’re so grateful for your hard work and sacrifices and to our company sponsors for their financial support. Many thanks therefore to H Phase Electrical, Milk from the Hills, Lou Botham Training and Maersk.’

