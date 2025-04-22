Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Hoban, from Wakefield, won eight stages of the Tour de France between 1967 and 1975.

Having spent nearly two decades on the circuit, he was to become Britain's most successful Tour de France rider until Mark Cavendish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes poured in over the weekend as the news broke of his passing.

Barry Hoban climbs up Kidstones pass - part of the first stage of the 2014 Tour de France from Skipton which took in Kidstones and Buttertubs passes - in June 2013. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Photographer Graham Watson said: "Sad news that Barry Hoban has passed away, he was a genuine legend from the glory days of old, and a hero to so many future pros."

Charity The Rayner Foundation, describing him as "one of the original pioneers", said Hoban was an inspiration to all who followed.

Hoban – who rode mostly for Hutchinson-Mercier – held the record for most Tours completed by a British rider at 11 until Geraint Thomas broke his stretch only last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also remains the only British rider to win Gent-Wevelgem.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post when the Grand Depart was held in the region, he shared stories of going to school in Wakefield as a boy.

Becoming a professional cyclist in 1964, his wage was around £20 a week, he disclosed. “No one was paid a fortune back in those days not even footballers," Hoban had said.

And as Yorkshire had hosted the world's cycling leaders, he had spoken of his hopes that it might raise the sport's platform. "I would have loved to have been able to take part and compete," he had joked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, taking to social media, sporting greats are among those to pay their respects.

Cycling commentator Jez Cox spoke of Hoban’s passion.

“What a sad day but also what an important day to celebrate what a massive impact Barry Hoban had,” he said. “He paved the way for Cav, G, Wiggins and Froome.”

And author, cyclist and friend Chris Sidwells remembers a “force of nature”. To all, in British cycling, in the lives of his family and those who knew him, he said, Hoban's passing has left an “Elvis-sized hole”.

He was known to guide, he said, with a “bit of straight-talking tough love”. “He wasn’t complicated, but he was deep,” said Mr Sidwells. “He raced because he loved it, and being a pro was how he kept racing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sidwells, of Cycling Legends Media, was to publish Hoban's autobiography Vas-y-Barry!

Expressing his condolences, he added: “Well it is job done now Barry my friend, and a job well done. I will miss you, I will miss your stories, your wisdom and your joy of life. Barry Hoban has indeed left the building, and he will be missed by all. Once met, Barry was unforgettable. How can you forget a force of nature?”