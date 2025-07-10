Basketball's civil war: Richard Caborn calls for independent review and questions why BBF is putting community clubs in jeopardy

Former sports minister Richard Caborn is calling for a review into the governance of British basketball and has questioned whether the governing body has the sport’s best interests at heart as the crisis in the game deepens.

Mr Caborn also believes an urgent resolution is needed on whether Super League Basketball clubs can get visas for import players, which the league claims the British Basketball Federation is unethically stopping them from obtaining.

The sport’s civil war has been raging for months and is now headed to the courts.

It all began when the BBF awarded an external company - GBB League led by Marshall Glickman - the licence to operate the professional tier from the 2026-27 season.

Super League Basketball, the consortium of nine clubs including Sheffield Sharks that rescued the league from financial oblivion last summer, opted not to apply for the licence because it deemed the process to be unlawful.

GBB League wants SLB clubs to form part of their league from next summer onwards but the existing clubs are still refusing to meet, and as it stands, the new enterprise has no clubs.

In a recent development, Super League Basketball alleged in a statement to fans this week that the BBF had “offered cash to certain clubs to try to persuade them to join the GBB League”.

The BBF have been contacted for comment.

SLB has said it will continue operating the professional league for the 2025/26 season (and beyond) and doesn’t require the governing body’s blessing to do so.

But they need players from North America to maintain their professional standards and claim the governing body is refusing to grant visas for them to do so unless they comply with the terms of the one-year window before the GBB League begins.

In launching legal proceedings last month, the SLB said, among other allegations, that that decision created a conflict with the principles set out in the Code of Practice for Sports Governing Bodies published by the UK Government.

That was put to Government by Sheffield MP Clive Betts on June 26, and the reply was: “The Home Office reserves the right to check the activities of an approved sports governing body’s role at any time, and issues regarding non-compliance will be addressed directly with the relevant body in the first instance.

“Where an approved body continues to fail to comply with its duties as set out in the ‘Code’, the Home Office will consider changing the approved governing body for that sport at its own discretion.”

Mr Caborn believes the time has now come for a review.

“There are a couple of issues that need to be resolved,” he said. “First of all, you cannot have a governing body that doesn’t have representation from the major element of the sport, ie the professional league.

“Here we have a governing body in which the league is not represented, and that in my view is part of the reason that they’re in this position in the first place.

“Is the governance structure fit for purpose? That’s a Sport England issue so they need to be asking that question.

“Is there a case now to have an independent review into the governance structure of British basketball? Do you bring in the professional game as a member of that board? Most major sports in the UK have that representation and basketball is becoming a major sport in the UK. That needs revisiting.

“The second element is the time-sensitive bit, the visa issue. The answer to the question Clive Betts put down the other day was very clear that they have got to comply with the code, as I understand it, and SLB have written back saying they’re not complying with the code.

“The Home Office has to take that action, it’s their responsibility for distributing the visas, the governing body is just the agent for that.

“They need to urgently make a ruling on whether the code of conduct has been broken, and if it has, they need to make sure that Super League Basketball can get access to visas as they believe they should do through the code of conduct laid down by the Home Office.”

There have been calls for BBF chairman Chris Grant to be removed from his position over the handling of the issue, but Mr Caborn - who served as sports minister from 2001 to 2007 in Tony Blair’s labour government - stopped short of that.

“By definition of the review, that issue would be swept up in that: How did this chair arrive? What is the make up of the board?,” he said.

But he did question the governing body’s motives for causing the disruption.

“The nine clubs do a fantastic job in their communities and I’ve been associated with Sharks from day one,” said Mr Caborn, a very vocal supporter of all sport in Sheffield.

“I’m very proud of what the Sharks have done. Not only have they developed a very good site for Sheffield, but they’ve also got a thousand kids in their club. The Hatters have come alongside them and they’re using the Canon Medical Arena in a very pro-active way for men’s and women’s basketball.

“For a governing body to put that in jeopardy, in my view, leads you to question whether they have the best interests of the game at heart.

“Broadly speaking these are clubs - Leicester and Newcastle just two more examples - that have come out of the community and are delivering for the community. They happen to have a professional arm but they play a role way, way beyond that.

“They are the mainstay of basketball in this country.