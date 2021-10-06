Batley Bulldogs sign winger from York City Knights for 2022 season

NEW ARRIVAL: Perry Whiteley. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Bulldogs concluded their 2021 campaign with a play-off defeat to Toulouse Olympique on Saturday but have already got the ball rolling on new recruits for next season.

Batley have retained 19 players from this season's squad, with head coach Craig Lingard hopeful of adding approximately five more players to his side for 2022.

Whiteley has become the first new face to arrive at the Fox's Biscuits Stadium as the Bulldogs look to repeat this year's success next season.

The winger, who is also adept at centre, began his rugby league career in the youth ranks at Super League side Huddersfield Giants.

He moved to Australia for two years, playing for Young RL in Country Rugby League before returning to the UK with Workington Town in 2015.