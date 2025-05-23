BELLWAY BOWLS ANOTHER PERFECT BALL FOR SKIPTON CRICKET CLUB JUNIORS

The Yorkshire division of national homebuilder, Bellway Homes has bowled another perfect ball for the junior section of Skipton Cricket Club – committing to being the official ball sponsor for a second season running.

Bellway, which is developing a 16.5-acre site off the town’s Carleton Road, has supplied a wide selection of training, wind and hardballs for use by the junior sides that play in the U9 to U18 Upper Airedale Junior Cricket Association leagues.

Paula Murdoch, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “Skipton Cricket Club plays a huge part in the lives of so many people in the town and the stunning new Skipton Community Sports Hub is proving to be a huge draw for junior sports people and their parents alike.

“Being able to help out once again in a way that benefits the hundred and fifty or so cricket mad kids who turn out for training and games week in, week out throughout the spring and summer is something we’re delighted to do. I’m just hoping some of the balls we’ve supplied will be bowled, caught and batted to the boundary by some future cricketing superstars!”

Skipton CC has eight junior teams, ranging from U9s up to U18s.The club also has five senior sides, including two women’s teams. In addition, it also runs ECB All Star and Dynamo programmes during the season, meaning it offers cricket to everyone from 5-years old upwards.

Malcolm Birks, Skipton CC’s club chairman, said: “Bellway’s support since they started building on Carleton Road has been much appreciated. And we’re all hopeful that as more people move into the new homes that we’ll see a host of new players and volunteers joining the club.”

Bellway’s Clifford Gardens development comprises 188 homes and features a strong mix of different types and sizes, including two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom properties. It has consistently been Bellway’s fastest selling development since sales began, something which has been put down to its location and house choice.

“We’re attracting everyone from first time buyers to downsizers; growing families to those who are looking to move and buyer their forever home,” added Paula. “And Clifford Gardens really does have everything – a wonderful outlook, close proximity to Skipton town centre and the attractions it offers; and, of course, it sits on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales and all the possibilities that brings to life.”

Potential buyers will be able to see for themselves what Clifford Gardens has to offer next weekend (May 31st and June 1st, 2025), with Bellway hosting an open house weekend. There will be four specially opening view plots, plus two shows homes to look around, which will provide a real feel for what life would be like in a Bellway home. In addition. Bellway’s House to home property will also be open – this innovative idea gives visitors a chance to explore in full the quality of work and skilled workmanship that goes into every Bellway home.

Prices at Clifford Gardens currently range from £239,995 for a two bedroom house to £549,995 for a four bedroom detached home. While five bedroom homes start from £624,995