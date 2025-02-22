Ben Earl interview: 'We owe Scotland one' and how York training camp galvanised Steve Borthwick's men

A week in York had a galvanising effect on Steve Borthwick’s England team a year ago, transforming them from a team demoralised after defeat to Scotland into one that ended Ireland’s grand slam quest a fortnight later.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will return to North Yorkshire next week, this time hoping to have a spring in their step, having followed up their huge win over France with another similarly seismic result against Scotland.

Today’s game, the marquee draw of the middle round of the Six Nations, will be a fork in the road for both teams, with the winner still alive in the title race, the loser left to lick their wounds as another year without glory dawns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland have come out on top in each of the last four meetings between the two, last year’s 30-21 victory at Murrayfield sending England to their fallow-week training camp in York with plenty of soul-searching to do.

Joy: England's flanker Ben Earl (C) celebrates on the final whistle in the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and France at Allianz Stadium (Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“We definitely owe them one,” Ben Earl, the England back-row forward, told The Yorkshire Post.

“They’ve had the wood on us over the last four or five years so it certainly feels like the time is right.

“But we’ve just got to go and perform as well as we can, which we haven’t done over the last couple of years. If we perform like we can then we’ll give ourselves the best chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England certainly go into this latest renewal of the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium with the wind in their sails after they brought an end to their hard-luck stories against France in a pulsating game two weeks ago.

Steve Borthwick, the England head coach kicks the ball upfield during the England training session held at the LNER Community Stadium on March 01, 2024 in York (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Getting over the line after a host of close calls brought “joy”, not relief, says Earl, their 27-year-old, 37-cap World Cup veteran. “We proved we can beat a big team in a close-fought contest. We knew we’d not been that far off so to get one over the line felt really good.”

England’s bolder attacking plan paid off against the French, Fin Smith at fly-half with Marcus Smith at full-back. In a game of fine margins, it was instrumental in helping England mount a second-half rally to thwart Antoine Dupont and the pre-tournament favourites.

Borthwick has gone with the same axis again, and even for a ball-carrying forward like Earl, their dual-threat creates new opening for him and his England team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s worked really well against France, they’re both amazing players,” said Earl. “They’re very calm under pressure and two very skillful players, but they’re different players in their own right.

Curious schoolkids look on as Marcus Smith (L) and Fin Smith watch England's training session held at the LNER Community Stadium on March 01, 2024. They will return next Friday as England's creative access (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

“I was really pleased to see them go so well against France, Fin was fantastic in that game and Marcus has been fantastic for us for the last couple of years, so for them two to be on the pitch together at the same time can only be a good thing.

“Just having two playmakers means you can attack in a slightly different way, you’re getting opportunities that you maybe didn’t see before that now are a little bit more open with the likelihood that we can take those a bit more regularly.”

The slight tactical change is all part of the evolution of this England team from the one Borthwick led to a World Cup semi-final in autumn 2023, another of their many defeats decided by fine margins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking his team out of their comfort zone has been a big part of developing that culture, and it was something that worked a treat in York 12 months ago.

Ben Earl of England takes on Antoine Dupont during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between England and France at the Allianz Twickenham Stadium (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

England used the second fallow week to get away from their traditional Surrey base to spend the week in camp in Yorkshire, finishing it off with a training session open to schoolkids, rugby clubs and the general public at the LNER Community Stadium.

That initiative was such a success for the bigger picture of growing the England men’s team brand that Borthwick is bringing his players back up here next week, with another open training session earmarked for this Friday, February 28.

“It’s massive for us in terms of seeing fans that sometimes can’t get down to London,” says Earl, who trained on the pitch that next month hosts England’s women’s team’s Six Nations opener against Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For us to be able to see them, hear them and feel their presence is massive.

"We always appreciate them coming down.”

And if all goes to plan at headquarters today, England will head to their Yorkshire retreat in a lot better space than they did a year ago.

“We had a brilliant time up in York last year, it was almost a turning point of our campaign and our identity as a team, so that was massive for us,” said Earl.

“And also just a chance to get some really good physical work done as well, reviewing what’s to come and what has gone before is really important. They’re very important weeks for a number of different reasons and it’s great to get into a new environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully we come up with a bit more momentum and we can build on that at what is an amazing facility in an amazing city like York.”

Friday’s open training session runs from between 10:30 and 11am with an approximate finishing time of no later than 1pm.