HE may have moved on to one of their main NIHL National rivals, but Matt Bissonnette believes former club Sheffield Steeldogs couldn’t be in better hands under player-coach Ben Morgan.

The 2023-24 second-tier campaign marked the first time the Steeldogs had finished outside of the play-off positions in the four completed regular seasons there have been since the league was formed back in September 2019.

It was a year which was always going to be tough given the protracted takeover by Sheffield Steelers’ owner Tony Smith, a saga which left player-coach Jason Hewitt playing catch-up when trying to put his roster together.

The mid-season change behind the bench which saw Steve Weeks replace Hewitt - who continued playing - failed to improve matters, the South Yorkshire club finishing 13 points outside the top eight.

For Bissonnette, it marked the end of his three years with the club and was a far cry from his first year with the club which saw the team win the play-off and National Cup titles under Greg Wood.

Bissonnette will ice for defending league champions Leeds Knights in 2024-25 and while he has been keen to quickly move on from a frustrating final year at Ice Sheffield, he wishes nothing but the best for his former team, in particular former team-mate Morgan, who is reprising the player-coach role he performed between 2017-20.

“Last season, it was trying times for everybody, I guess,” said Bissonnette when reflecting on his final year in South Yorkshire.

“But I’m genuinely excited for Ben Morgan taking over there. I really think that is the best thing they could have done, let him run stuff and let him put his DNA over the Steeldogs.

“He’s been there forever and he’s a good guy and will do a great job there, I really hope he and the team do well - except against us, obviously.”

As well as Bissonnette, the Steeldogs have said goodbye to other leading figures, with Jason Hewitt and netminder Dmitri Zimozdra having switched to Hull Seahawks.

Morgan and the owners are placing the emphasis on local talent coming through the junior system and up into the Steeldogs and the Steelers.