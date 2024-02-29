Sharks thrashed the Plymouth City Patriots 97-60 at the Canon Medical Arena on the back of a dominant performance on the boards and a night of unerring accuracy from three-point range.

It was only their second win this year, both now coming against the Patriots who sit at the foot of the 10-team league, but the amount of points scored, the minutes given to all 11 players and some strong, committed performances from all over the floor can only bode well for the tougher tests that await, starting on Sunday night in Cheshire when they take on BBL Trophy winners Phoenix.

Malek Green (20 points) continues to produce eye-catching turns, a long range three in the first quarter followed by a reverse basket on a deep bass from Prentiss Nixon getting the Thursday night crowd to its feet.

It was a dominant performance on both ends of the floor from Bennett Koch of the Sheffield Sharks against Plymouth City Patriots (Picture: Adam Bates)

Green also has the speed to keep pace with Devearl Ramsey on a fast-break, finishing the point guard’s pass in another rousing move.

RJ Eytle-Rock, fresh from spending the week with the GB basketball team, came back to a large number of minutes but the dominant force in the game was Bennett Koch.

The 28-year-old centre, in his fifth season with the club, would have had his fourth double-double (more than 10 points and 10 rebounds) of the season had he not been rested in the fourth quarter with Sunday in mind. Through three quarters he scored 12 points and had eight rebounds, the tenacity with which he attacked defensive rebounds prevented Plymouth getting a foothold in the game and on offence, he repeatedly kept the Sharks attacks alive by reacting quickest to second chances.

Sharks looked ragged in the first 15 minutes, tied at 29-29 with a team that has won only once on the road all season but they stepped on the gas towards the end of the second, a 16-4 run to end the half headlined by a three-pointer from Ramsey (11 points) and one from Nixon from deep as time expired.

Sharks continued that momentum in the third, taking the game out of Plymouth's reach with another three-pointer from Eytle-Rock and a Ramsey lay-up in an imperious third quarter which they won 30-13 to stretch their advantage to 75-46.

Fan favourite Kipper Nichols exploded into life in the fourth with yet another three to the team’s tally and a left-handed lay-up as the Sharks turned on the charm with the result beyond doubt.