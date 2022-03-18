Betty Codona dies: First woman of British basketball is remembered

Betty Codona, founder of Sheffield Hatters basketball, back in December 2021. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

An unrivalled colossus of the women’s game in the UK, Codona dedicated 60 years of her life to passionately inspiring thousands of people to play the sport that she loved so much.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a stellar career that began as a PE Teacher and resulted in her founding the Sheffield Hatters in 1961, she not only went on to win countless titles and establish the most successful club in women’s basketball, but she also played an immeasurable role in growing the game.

Sheffield Hatters with the National Conference Basketball League trophy..BR LtoR. Kim Hinchliffe,Molly Lafferty,Kirsty Lavin,Kate Loftus, Frankie Morton,Andrea Kagie,Neal Lovell(Ass Coach). FR LtoR. Betty Codona(Coach),Lisa Hutchinson,Sarah Winter,Rada Pavichevich,Anna Hay (Picture: Steve Ellis)

Her daughters Vanessa Ellis and Lorraine Gayle also played the game and coached, while her granddaughter Georgia Gayle still plays for the Hatters.

Betty’s family described her as: “An inspiration for all, she was determined, relentless, intelligent and most of all passionate. Betty’s ethos will live on through every female who has represented the Hatters. Everyone here within the Hatters are deeply saddened but we stand united to carry on Betty’s values and beliefs as we respect the past and we will forge the future.”

The enthusiasm, dedication and skills of Codona came out in everything she did. From when she proudly stepped out as a player and competed in the first ever National Cup Championship in 1965, to when she subsequently delivered 40 separate pieces of silverware as head coach between 1989 and 2009, prior to moving on to work as the Chair of the club.

The list of honours that Hatters snapped up under her stewardship from the sidelines is staggering, with Codona having accumulated an array of basketball titles along with the BBC Unsung Hero for Yorkshire. All of those fed into the 65 in total that Hatters have won since she founded the organisation, making them the most successful ever.

Described by many that knew her as a force of nature, the inclusive and family environment that Codona fostered within Hatters is something she was fiercely proud of and will remain stronger than ever.

That social cohesion and community work was also a major factor in the awards that she was both given and in contention for. As well as richly deserving her OBE, late last year, at 83-years-old, she was shortlisted for The Sunday Times Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year Award.

Codona also had the Women’s British Basketball League Trophy Final named after her and WBBL Chair, Jim Saker said: “When I first became Chair of the WBBL, my first official duty was to present flowers to Betty on her 80th birthday before the Betty Codona Trophy Final. It was my first meeting with her, and from then on, she became both a source of advice but more importantly, a respected friend. She will be sadly missed.”

Basketball England CEO, Stewart Kellett stated: “Betty lived an amazingly full and productive life. Her passion, determination and selflessness in promoting and serving the sport, and in particular, women’s basketball, has been unparalleled in terms of its success and influence.

“She was one of a kind. Her spirit and generosity saw her contribute to the sport and her community in Sheffield over such a long period of time, positively impacting so many lives. She will be greatly missed but her fantastic legacy is rightly a huge source of pride form her family and the Hatters club and all of us in basketball.”

British Basketball Federation interim chair, Toni Minichiello said: “The term legendary is overused in sport, but it is fitting in Betty’s case. She has been and continued to be the lynchpin for female basketball and basketball in general in Sheffield and across the country for decades.

“Her tireless effort, spirit and influence and have done so much good for the game and for the young people who come through – and continue to come through – the Hatters club. She is going to be sadly missed by many, but she leaves a dynasty behind her in her family and the club that will continue her brilliant work long into the future.”