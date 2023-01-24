Beverley Racecourse is celebrating after being named in the UK’s Top Ten Racecourses for Raceday Experience in 2022.

It is a tremendous achievement for the small, independent East Yorkshire track which employs eight permanent staff, as it made the final reckoning alongside fellow county giants Doncaster and York.

Chief Executive at the Westwood, Sally Iggulden, said: “To be the only small racecourse within the top ten of this highly regarded, independent assessment, is fantastic news and testament to the culture that we have at Beverley – our customer is key.

“British racing is evolving and the role of small racecourses must never be underestimated.

Proud: Beverley Racecourse's chief executive Sally Iggulden is thrilled the course has been named among the top for racegoers in the country

"Our size allows us to extend a friendly, personal welcome and a submersive environment, and venues of our ilk nurture many new racegoers each year.”

The industry scheme known as the Quality Assured Racecourse scheme was established in 2013 with the aim to objectively assess raceday experience from the perspective of customers.

Each racecourse in the UK is visited by a trained assessor from LiveTourism.

The assessment analyses all touchpoints of the customer experience including pre-raceday information, the on-course experience and post-raceday communications.

The assessor highlighted the incredible customer care shown at all stages of the journey.

From early enquiry through to post event contact, the team at Beverley Racecourse excelled.

A total of 59 racecourses in the UK were assessed, from Newton Abbot in Devon up to Scottish track Perth.

As well as the three Yorkshire tracks, Aintree, Ascot, Cheltenham, Chester, Haydock, Newbury and Newmarket (July) were listed – underlining Beverley’s impressive achievement.

