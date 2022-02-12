Edwarstone and Third Time Lucki could provide Arkle clues from Warwick showdown

Easy win: Edwardstone has beaten Third Time Lucki by 16 lengths this season. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Alan King’s Edwardstone opened his chasing account at this venue in November before dominating his rivals in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown and the Wayward Lad at Kempton.

“Everything has gone very smoothly with him since we started building him up for this. It’ll be a proper race, but a bit of match practice won’t do him any harm,” said King. “He’s had a nice freshen up since Christmas and he’s a horse I wouldn’t want to be too fresh going to Cheltenham, so this race slotted in well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The ground should be fine so we’ll see what happens.”

Decent chance: Third Time Lucki won at Wetherby last October and has also won twice at Cheltenham. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

Third Time Lucki won at Wetherby last October and was impressive in winning his first two chase starts at Cheltenham, but faded into third place in the Henry VIII – beaten 16 lengths by Edwardstone.

He got back on track with a wide-margin victory in the Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster a fortnight ago and trainer Dan Skelton is looking forward to the rematch.

He said: “Having seen more and more of our horse, especially at Doncaster the other day, you can see how effective he is when he can use all of his speed.

“He’s a very, very quick horse, a little bit like Nube Negra – they’re very quick horses.