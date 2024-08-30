GEMMA TUTTY is confident her gamble on sprint star Blue Storm will pay off when she attempts to land the William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes.

The Blue Point colt has been on an upward trajectory this year, finishing fourth at Chester on his seasonal reappearance in May before taking the 3YO “Dash” Handicap honours at Epsom a month later.

He produced a career-best run at Royal Ascot in the Palace of Holyrood House Stakes, where Blue Storm missed the start and was short of room when battling with eventual winner Pilgrim to finish a half-length second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-year-old has not been seen since those exploits, with Tutty admitting he is “a gallop short” in his preparations for the Listed contest on the Westwood, but she anticipates another strong performance.

IN CONTENTION: Clarendon House ridden by jockey Tom Marquand (centre left) on their way to winning the Lindum York Handicap at York earlier this year - he goes in today's Beverley Bullet. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“He didn’t come out of Ascot very well, it took a lot more out of him than we realised it was going to,” said Tutty said.

“It has been a bit of a battle to get him back to where we needed him, he’s probably going into this a gallop short but I’m hoping he gets away with it. He’s a seriously fast horse and he’s done a lot of base fitness, I just would have liked, ideally, to have got another fast piece into him.

“I’m happy enough to take his chance but given we have never run him on a stiff track like Beverley and he wasn’t seen to best effect at tracks like Hamilton before we got him, there’s a little bit of a question mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But he’s drawn very well and at Ascot he handled the stiffer finish very well, so it’s worth a try anyway.”

Robert Cowell’s Clarendon House is the only contender to have run at Beverley during his career, winning a three-horse contest in June 2022 before finishing a length and three-quarters behind Judicial three months later.

The six-year-old claimed a Listed triumph at Cork in June before coming home towards the rear of the field on his last two starts at York, latterly in the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes, which has resulted in a change of routine for the son of Mehmas.

“We’re going to go back to basics. He’s been going in with the hood and we’ve been whipping it off late. It worked in Ireland, but it didn’t work in the City Walls or the Nunthorpe,” said Tim Palin, racing manager for owners Middleham Park Racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Saturday, he’s going to go in naked, so to speak. We’ll strip back the headgear and go in as late as we can and see what happens. If he gets out of the right side of bed and jumps off on terms, he’s got a favourite’s chance I think.”

Democracy Dilemma provides another strong challenge for Cowell, with the four-year-old narrowly missing out at the Ebor Festival.

He made the running in the five-and-a-half-furlong Symphony Group Handicap before being usurped by Jm Jungle, Jordan Electrics and Looking For Lynda in the closing stages for a one-length fourth.

Michael Dods, who won this race with Dakota Gold in 2020, hopes a drop in trip for only the second time in his career can get Commanche Falls back in the winner’s enclosure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Osborne’s Emaraaty Ana is the oldest horse of the seven runners in the contest, while Albasheer aims to return to form for Archie Watson.

Staincliff moves up to Listed level in a bid to complete a hat-trick for Jack Channon.

Marcus Tregoning’s Quietness is improving at a rate of knots and can notch up a fifth win from six starts this season in the William Hill Silver Cup Handicap.

Having lost on his penultimate outing at Sandown, he went to Thirsk and dominated in a 0-90 contest. Up in grade to a 0-105, he only faces four rivals but one of those, Walter Hartright, is another who likes to race prominently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Field Of Gold is taken to follow up his impressive maiden success in the Sky Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown.