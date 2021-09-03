Boxer Conor Benn feeling right at home in Leeds

Boxer Conor Benn will fight at Headingley this weekend. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The unbeaten Brit, who is the son of the former two-weight world champion Nigel Benn, is part of a thrilling card as Josh Warrington headlines in his rematch with Mauricio Lara.

The 24-year-old has been the WBC continental champion since 2018 and with 12 knockouts from his 18 wins, he has more than earned his nickname of ‘The Destroyer’.

Speaking at yesterday’s pre-fight press conference, the Essex-born boxer revealed he has been well received by the Leeds public.

“I have had so many people come up to me and tell me ‘it is going to be some reception, it is going to be incredible’,” he said. “I am thinking it is going to top my 02 [Arena, Greenwich] debut. I have had such a warm welcome here.

“I want to give a massive shoutout to the Leeds supporters for that.

“We have got a job to do on Saturday but after that I might join you in the pub and have a beer.”

Benn was due to face Granados earlier this year but tested positive for Covid-19 meaning the fight was delayed until Saturday evening.

“It is either going to be a proper serious fight or someone is going to get laid out – and it ain’t going to be me. That is for sure,” he added. “I work so hard. People mistake my confidence for arrogance. When I work as hard as I do, I have the right to be confident. I leave no stone unturned.”

He added: “I am leaving it all in there on Saturday night.”

Meanwhile, Hopey Price and Zahid Hussain’s bout will now be for the IBO international super bantamweight title.