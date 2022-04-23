Bradford's Darren Tetley edged out by Ekow Essuman in British and Commonwealth welterweight title clash

Two judges scored the fight 116-112 in favour of the defending champion while his victory was cemented with a score of 117-111 on the other card.

It was a war of attrition between the two welterweights at Wembley Arena, as they took part in the final undercard contest ahead of Tyson Fury's WBC heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte.

It was a cagey start to the contest as both fighters looked to work each other out. It was no surprise, given the bout was announced last minute after Anthony Cacace's planned bout against Jonathan Romero was called off due to visa issues for Romero.

AND STILL: Ekow Essuman, left, retained his belts against Darren Tetley. Picture: Getty Images.

Tetley enjoyed some success early on as he kept Essuman at distance and landed some nice jabs.

The champion enjoyed more success as he was able to get closer to Tetley as he opted to work the body of his opponent as the fight reached the halfway point.

Essuman, who moved his professional record to 17-0 with the victory, was the more dominant fighter as the contest wore on and as the bout reached the final rounds, Tetley was falling behind on the scorecards.

He continued to pick his shots in the final round but it wasn't enough as both men made it to the final bell before Essuman had his arm raised.