The 23-year-old beat GB team-mate Garan Croft to claim gold in the light-middleweight division, capping a successful week for the British team as they returned home with eight medals from the EUBC European Boxing Championships in Yerevan.

After European success, Campbell, from Hull, won gold at the 2012 London Olympics while McGrail claimed the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth games.

“It’s amazing. I can’t put this into words. This is my first time in a European final and the first at senior elite level,” said Akbar, who is only the third Englishman since 1961 to be crowned European Champion.

HARRIS AKBAR: Won gold at the EUBC European Boxing Championships in Armenia. Picture: Steve Ellis

“I’d just like to thank everyone. Everyone who has supported me, coached me or couldn’t be here today.

“It’s because of you that I’m here today and the reason I’ll have a gold medal hanging from my neck.

“He’s (Garan Croft) an immense fighter and this shows you what GB Boxing is all about. We are two of the best in Europe and it goes to show how elite our boxers (in the GB Boxing squad) are.

“I am over the moon. I just can’t wait for it to properly settle in when I’m back home. Then I’ll know how buzzing I really am.”

Four members of the GB Boxing squad were in action on the final day of the tournament, however Akbar was the only one to emerge with gold as flyweight, Kiaran MacDonald, and middleweight, Lewis Richardson, joined Wales’ Garan Croft in having to settle for silver medals.