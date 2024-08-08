Bradly Sinden's Olympic dream foiled again as injury forces withdrawal from bronze medal game
Sinden damaged his left knee in his second bout, a narrow win over Croatia’s Marko Golubic, and was clearly hampered as he fell to defeat in his semi-final against Zaid Kareem of Jordan.
The 25-year-old from Doncaster, who took a silver medal in Tokyo three years ago, made the tearful decision to withdraw from his subsequent bronze medal contest.
Sinden said: “I thought I was in a really good position to get gold but in my second fight I felt my knee go and it made me feel a bit unstable in my third fight.
“I thought I had a really good chance winning gold this time, but such is life and I will move on and support my girlfriend Rebecca (McGowan) in her competition on Saturday.”
McGowan competes in the -67kg category against Venice Traill, of Fiji.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.