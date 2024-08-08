Bradly Sinden's Olympic dream foiled again as injury forces withdrawal from bronze medal game

By Staff Reporter
Published 8th Aug 2024, 23:55 GMT
BRADLY SINDEN bid to return to the Olympic podium came to a painful end as he was forced to withdraw from his bronze medal match in the men’s -68kg category.

Sinden damaged his left knee in his second bout, a narrow win over Croatia’s Marko Golubic, and was clearly hampered as he fell to defeat in his semi-final against Zaid Kareem of Jordan.

The 25-year-old from Doncaster, who took a silver medal in Tokyo three years ago, made the tearful decision to withdraw from his subsequent bronze medal contest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sinden said: “I thought I was in a really good position to get gold but in my second fight I felt my knee go and it made me feel a bit unstable in my third fight.

TOUGH DAY: Doncaster's Bradly Sinden shows his frustration following his taekwondo -68kg semi final contest defeat to Jordan's Zaid Kareem at the Grand Palais in Paris on Thursday Picture: Mike Egerton/PATOUGH DAY: Doncaster's Bradly Sinden shows his frustration following his taekwondo -68kg semi final contest defeat to Jordan's Zaid Kareem at the Grand Palais in Paris on Thursday Picture: Mike Egerton/PA
TOUGH DAY: Doncaster's Bradly Sinden shows his frustration following his taekwondo -68kg semi final contest defeat to Jordan's Zaid Kareem at the Grand Palais in Paris on Thursday Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“I thought I had a really good chance winning gold this time, but such is life and I will move on and support my girlfriend Rebecca (McGowan) in her competition on Saturday.”

McGowan competes in the -67kg category against Venice Traill, of Fiji.

Related topics:DoncasterCroatia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice