BRADLY SINDEN bid to return to the Olympic podium came to a painful end as he was forced to withdraw from his bronze medal match in the men’s -68kg category.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinden damaged his left knee in his second bout, a narrow win over Croatia’s Marko Golubic, and was clearly hampered as he fell to defeat in his semi-final against Zaid Kareem of Jordan.

The 25-year-old from Doncaster, who took a silver medal in Tokyo three years ago, made the tearful decision to withdraw from his subsequent bronze medal contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinden said: “I thought I was in a really good position to get gold but in my second fight I felt my knee go and it made me feel a bit unstable in my third fight.

TOUGH DAY: Doncaster's Bradly Sinden shows his frustration following his taekwondo -68kg semi final contest defeat to Jordan's Zaid Kareem at the Grand Palais in Paris on Thursday Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“I thought I had a really good chance winning gold this time, but such is life and I will move on and support my girlfriend Rebecca (McGowan) in her competition on Saturday.”