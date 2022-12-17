Brian Hughes, Paul Mulrennan and Jonny Peate claim Lester’s wins in racing awards

North Yorkshire jockey Brian Hughes has crowned a brilliant year after winning a Lester as Jump Jockey of the Year.

Hughes, the current Champion Jockey, also passed 1,500 career winners during the course of the year and looks odds-on to retain his title at the end of this campaign.

The awards were presented on Sky Sports Racing last night by hosts and former jockeys Jason Weaver and Luke Harvey.

Hughes said: "A Lester is special as it is voted for by your fellow jockeys. Things are going great and I am lucky to be associated with good teams and trainers like Donald McCain.

Paul Mulrennan won a Lester last night (Picture: Tim Goode-Pool/Getty Images)

"But you can’t spend time resting on your laurels, there are always good young lads coming along to keep you on your toes.

"My advice to them would be to work hard and respect people, especially the older people, you will learn a lot of things from them.”

Boroughbridge’s Paul Mulrennan, inset, the leading rider in the north and Scotland this year received the Flat Jockey Special Recognition award.

Mulrennan rode 106 winners during the season and in partnership with trainer Jim Goldie they were the leading rider and trainer at the three Scottish tracks – Ayr, Hamilton and Musselburgh, too.

The London-born pilot was also Cock O’ The North – an award presented to the leading jockey at the 16 qualifying tracks in the north of England and Scotland.

"It is a great honour to win it,” he said. “Especially in the year of the passing of Lester Piggott, a man who did so much for the sport.

"I have had an unbelievable year with 106 winners and becoming Cock O’ The North. I think that was the highlight of the year for me. It is very competitive and extra special to win.”

Young jockey Jonny Peate got the Lester for Flat Ride of the Year, thanks to his brilliant ride from last to first on Rocket Rod at Newcastle on June 23.

It beat rides by top jockeys Tom Marquand and Ryan Moore as well as Frankie Dettori’s superb effort on Trawlerman to win the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap at York in August.

The horse, trained by Geoff Harker at Thirsk, was last into the stalls and at the rear as they passed halfway in the one mile contest.

But he started to pick up well and Peate weaved him through the traffic to overhaul Biplane in the final strides for a famous win.

"I was just delighted to be nominated with that group of jockeys,” said Peate, an apprentice at Roger Fell’s Helmsley yard.

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winning jockey Luke Morris, who rode his 2000th career winner earlier this week, won the first Lester Piggott Honorary Award, chosen by the late jockey’s daughter Maureen Haggas.

Morris rode Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista to victory in Paris as well as the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at the Ebor Festival.

