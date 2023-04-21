Brie Grierson, Leeds Rhinos' hometown hero, reveals her pride at 50 appearances

As someone who played with the doomed Yorkshire Jets a decade ago, appearing in front of nearly 4,000 fans at First Direct Arena in the colours of Leeds Rhinos in a Superleague game last weekend was a particularly poignant moment.

On target: Brie Grierson, left, takes a shot for Leeds Rhinos against Saracens Mavericks at First Direct Arena last weekend (Picture: Matthew Merrick Photography)

Throw in the fact it was Brie Grierson’s 50th appearance for the Rhinos - making the hometown woman the first to reach that landmark - and the achievement has even greater significance.

“When it was announced after the game I was so surprised, because it’s just so surreal,” says the 26-year-old wing attack, who was one of the first signings made by Rhinos ahead of the county’s return to the top flight three seasons ago.

“It was a really special moment, not only to be playing for my home town team but also to be playing in an incredible venue with my family and friends watching. It was not something I could have dreamed of playing my 50th game there.

Brie Grierson made her 50th appearances for Leeds Rhinos Netball against Saracens Mavericks at the First Direct Arena (Picture: Matthew Merrick Photography)

“We played at the arena a couple of times last season so us ‘old’ Rhinos knew what it was going to be like, but it surpasses expectations every time.

“I said to the girls prior, you don’t want to get overwhelmed by the occasion but you also want to celebrate how far women’s sport and netball has come.

“I remember starting off in netball when it was just family and friends coming to watch at a university sports halls, and now we’re playing in the biggest venue in Leeds in front of thousands of people.

"It’s a really momentous occasion and we should be proud of ourselves and proud of the sport for putting that out there.”

Grierson had already moved on to Team Northumbria when the Jets were folded up in 2016, but even when playing in the north east, and then for Loughborough Lightning and London Pulse, Leeds was always her home.

“When the opportunity arose to play in the city that I was not only living in but was raised in, it was too good an opportunity to turn down,” added Grierson, who helped the Rhinos reach the play-offs in their first season.