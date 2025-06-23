British Basketball at war: SLB taking legal action against governing body

Super League Basketball has commenced legal action against the British Basketball Federation (BBF) claiming the governing body has breached UK competition law, abused its dominant position and breached its duties as a sports body.

The move comes after months of civil war between the league and the governing body that was sparked by the BBF’s decision to award the licence to run the sport’s professional men’s tier from the 2026/27 season to the GBB League, which is backed by American investors.

SLB says it has taken the decision with “considerable regret” but that it has been left with no option.

The league, which is made up of nine clubs including Sheffield Sharks, says it has no desire to operate independently of the national governing body and that it has no issue with another league (GBBL) being licensed to operate in the UK.

Sheffield Sharks are part of the SLB which has launched legal proceedings against the British Basketball Federation (Picture: Adam Bates)

SLB claims they have sought to engage constructively and privately with the BBF for the past year to resolve a series of governance and regulatory issues.

But the key issue remains the ability to bring in import players.

A league statement read: “Following months of dialogue initiated and led by SLB, and following a licence-tendering process that SLB believes was illegal and fatally flawed, SLB welcomes that BBF now accepts that our league does not, and has never, required a licence to operate; it is sufficient if the BBF recognises SLB as a league.

“Despite this progress, a significant issue remains unresolved. (The BBF) has unexpectedly stated it would refuse to issue Governing Body Endorsements (GBEs) — a vital requirement for our clubs to recruit international players who require a visa — unless SLB accepts an arrangement that is limited to just one year.

“Evidently, BBF knows a one-year licence or recognition is completely unviable, both from a commercial perspective and from the perspective of players, coaches and fans. In SLB’s view, the BBF’s stance is a transparent attempt to undermine SLB’s competitions and clubs.

“It is designed to put SLB’s clubs at a competitive disadvantage to any rival league favoured by BBF. It is also evidently in conflict with the principles set out in the Code of Practice for Sports Governing Bodies published by the UK Government.

“This legal action has been taken solely to protect the interests of our clubs, players, staff, and the wider basketball community, and to seek clarity on the lawful operation of leagues, employment opportunities, and the commercial sustainability of our sport.

“SLB remains open to meaningful, good-faith discussions with BBF, and sincerely hope this process will prompt a review of BBF’s governance structures, decision-making processes, and future relationship with the professional game.”