British basketball league saved as Sheffield Sharks and fellow clubs come to the rescue

Top-tier men’s basketball in Britain has been saved after a consortium of clubs was granted permission to run a league after the future of the competition had been thrown into doubt.

The British Basketball Federation (BBF) revoked the operating agreement of former league operator Basketball League Ltd in June amid “clear breaches” of its licence and ongoing financial issues.

But now, a group of clubs – believed to include Sheffield Sharks – have stepped forward with Premier Basketball Limited which been awarded a three-year licence to manage the upcoming season and future seasons, the BBF announced on Wednesday morning.

The news came just hours before the Sheffield Sharks confirmed Vaughn Millette’s takeover of the club.

Jalon Pipkins charges to the basket for the Sheffield Sharks in last season's play-offs. The future of the league moving forward has now been assured (Picture: Adam Bates)

BBF chair Chris Grant said the new interim licence meant preparations for the 2024/25 season could continue.

“I’m delighted that fans, players, staff, and partners can look forward, with confidence, to the continuation of top-level British club basketball,” he said.

“The way we’ve worked together bodes well for the ongoing improvement and alignment of our player pathway so that the wealth of British basketball talent can translate to success on the international stage.”

The federation also announced plans to scope and invite potential long-term licence bidders.

“The fact that we’ve been able to move so quickly following the termination of the previous licence is down to the positivity and unity of the clubs, as well as the professionalism and focus of our BBF team and Board,” Mr Grant said.

Basketball League Ltd has been running the men’s professional competition since being granted a 10-year licence in 2017.

The BBF said that the 2024/25 fixtures list will be announced in the coming weeks, although the future of league champions London Lions remains in doubt given they were owned by 777 Partners, who had a 45 per cent stake in the league is now facing a lawsuit for fraud in America.

As revealed in The Yorkshire Post two weeks ago, Millette – an American entrepreneur – has taken a 65 per cent principal ownership stake in the Sharks and women’s team Sheffield Hatters.

The two clubs moved into the £14m Canon Medical Arena in Attercliffe in October 2023.

Millette said: “These teams are much more than the competitions, they are an important part of the community and offer a vehicle through which young people can benefit in many ways.