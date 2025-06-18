British basketball's civil war forces Sheffield Sharks into drastic Euro rethink

Sheffield Sharks are putting their European ambitions on hold for a year until the dispute between Super League Basketball and the sport’s governing body is resolved.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharks had been targeting a long-overdue return to continental competition in the 2025/26 season following a successful transition into their own arena and the securing of significant American investment over the past two years.

But with no end in sight to the bitter feud between league and governing body, they are shelving their plans for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, SLB has no licence to operate the professional league next season after the British Basketball Federation (BBF) awarded the rights to run the competition from the 2026/27 campaign onwards to the GBB League, a consortium of investors led by former Portland Trail Blazers president and ex acting EuroLeague ceo Marshall Glickman.

Sheffield Sharks playing against Manchester Basketball last season (Picture: Adam Bates)

There is currently no agreement in place for who operates the league in the interim, with SLB recently stating that they can, and plan to, operate a league outside the purview of the governing body from this September.

Clubs in the league are understood to remain steadfast in their refusal to meet with GBB League, which has recently stated it wants all nine existing clubs involved in its launch season - one that will see 25 per cent of games migrated to big arenas for regional tournaments, and only one game broadcast per week.

But until a resolution is found, Sharks are icing their European plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes after it emerged the BBF refused to endorse Manchester’s application to enter Europe’s Basketball Champions League.

Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Manchester finished fourth, one place below Sheffield in the SLB regular-season standings.

League champions London Lions intend to go into the EuroCup, which is not sanctioned by FIBA, while the intentions of league runners-up and play-off winners Leicester Riders are unknown.

Sharks were entitled to a place in the qualifying rounds of the fourth-tier FIBA Europe Cup as SLB Cup winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharks could also enter the European North Basketball League which is another competition not sanctioned by the global governing body, and one that saw Newcastle Eagles enjoy a run to the final last year.

But it is understood Sheffield do not want to enter European competition until the dispute is resolved and they can spend a summer recruiting a roster for continental competition.

In a further development, it is understood the BBF sent a letter to all SLB clubs at the weekend saying they would not authorise teams playing in international competition because the league is not sanctioned next season.

Sharks, however, still intend to compete abroad this summer having already announced they will play in The Basketball Tournament in the United States next month. Atiba Lyons’ side play in a regional qualifier in Kansas City, with their first knockout game scheduled for July 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester, meanwhile, are considering taking legal action against the BBF over the decision not to endorse their application.

Ben Pierson, co-owner and President of Manchester Basketball, told Hoopsfix: “We believe their refusal is legally indefensible and morally outrageous.

“It is a clear restriction of trade and it is a clear violation of competition laws.

“I/our lawyers believe the BBF’s position is unlawful on multiple grounds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining their stance in an email to Manchester – as revealed on Hoopsfix - the BBF wrote: “As FIBA’s National Member Federation, the BBF will only endorse clubs competing in our officially sanctioned National Championship competitions.

“Since notification of termination of the license held by Super League Basketball Ltd. (SLB) has been issued, Manchester does not currently meet this requirement for the 2025/26 season.”