British basketball's civil war: Super League Basketball ready to run independently as BBF puts American bid in control of league's future

The nine clubs of Super League Basketball say they are willing to run their league without the authority of the British Basketball Federation after the governing body put an American consortium in pole position to operate the sport’s professional tier.

In what amounts to a civil war in the sport, the BBF on Wednesday granted a period of exclusivity to a group led by former EuroLeague acting CEO and Portland Trail Blazers president Marshall Glickman, effectively pulling the rug from under the feet of Super League Basketball, the consortium of nine clubs that rescued British basketball’s top tier last summer.

Back then, the clubs - including Sheffield Sharks - were granted a temporary three-year licence to operate the top tier.

But from as early as next season, that licence could pass to Glickman’s group, should it pass the BBF board’s due diligence.

Sheffield Sharks and their nine clubs rescued the league last summer (Picture: Adam Bates)

In a strongly-worded statement, SLB responded by saying that they had not been included in the tender process, although sources have told The Yorkshire Post that the clubs elected not to bid for the licence as they saw the process as unlawful.

SLB had to come to the league’s rescue last summer when its previous American owners, 777 Partners, suffered financial difficulties, plunging the future of the professional sport in this country into doubt.

SLB sources have confirmed to The Yorkshire Post that the existing nine clubs do not want to get back into bed with external investors that come in seeking a return and then move on. They want to keep control of the league, and the future of the sport’s professional tier, in the hands of the clubs.

The SLB statement read: “The SLB shareholders, directors and all nine clubs remain steadfast in their commitment to SLB, our fans, partners and our employees in providing great experiences and opportunities for basketball at all levels, from grassroots provision to the elite men’s professional game.

Sheffield Sharks at their Canon Medical Arena home, part of the nine clubs that make up Super League Basketball.

“As such we will operate the SLB with its continuing success and planned strategic growth but will no longer be under the purview of the BBF.

“The SLB clubs are united in this decision and look forward to developing this incredible league for many years to come.”

Glickman - whose group includes Chris Dillavou and Arjun Metre, two experienced executives and investors in the sports, media and tech industries - would need the backing of the existing nine clubs.

The BBF said in its statement that: “The preferred bidder will now reach out to the nine clubs currently competing in the men’s professional league, to present its business plan and discuss how the league and clubs can work together going forward.”

If the two opposing factions cannot come to an agreement, then SLB appears willing to continue its league outside the jurisdiction of the governing body, while it is feasible that Glickman’s group could come in and start up its own league to run rival to the existing competition.

It is understood SLB would need approval from world governing body FIBA to run outside the remit of the national governing body. There is a precedent for two rival leagues operating when it happened in Japan, but they were banned from competing internationally by FIBA until the situation was resolved.

Were such a scenario to play out here it would jeopardise the progress made by the Great Britain men’s and women’s programmes.

Glickman, who is CEO of the preferred bidder group, said in a statement issued by the BBF: “We are humbled by the British Basketball Federation’s decision to select our group as the preferred bidder to operate and invest in the growth of Great Britain’s top-tier men’s professional basketball league for the long-term.