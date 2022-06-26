British Championships: Neita grabs sprint double plus Yorkshire success

The 25-year-old added the 200m crown to her 100m gold for the first women’s sprint double at the British Championships since 2010.

Neita ran 22.34 seconds to finish ahead of Beth Dobbin and Imani Lansiquot in Manchester and believes she deserves recognition having beaten Dina Asher-Smith in the 100m on Saturday.

“There are two of us now and I have worked very hard for this, we all do. I’ve always been here, I’m here now and here to stay,” she said.

Halifax's Max Burgin celebrates winning the Men's 800m final. Picture: PA

“We’ve been racing since we were seven-years-old. She’s done her thing and now it’s my time to do my thing. We’re great friends, we’re looking at the bigger picture.

“I know you want rivalry, we ran yesterday and I won. You can just put ‘Daryll is the British champion’ and you don’t need to see anyone else’s name in the title. We train very hard and we both want to win. I won this British Championships.”

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ran a championship record of 20.05 seconds to win the 200m and book his spot at the World Championships as the wind died down briefly to make it a legal time.

Joe Ferguson’s second place in 20.23 seconds saw him qualify for the British World Championships team while Adam Gemili came fifth after limping over the line with suspected cramp.

Max Burgin wins the Men's 800 metres. Picture: PA

Jemma Reekie and Halifax’s Max Burgin won the women’s and men’s 800m, Holly Bradshaw prevailed in the pole vault, Morgan Lake was victorious in the high jump, Cindy Sember took the 100m hurdles title and Jessie Knight won the 400m to rubber-stamp her place in the World Championships squad.

York’s Scott Lincoln continued his domination of the shot put as he claimed his eighth successive national title with a throw of 20.40m on Saturday.

Laura Muir claimed the 1500m title for the first time in six years after easing to victory in four minutes 12.91 seconds.

Jake Wightman took the men’s 1500m crown with Josh Kerr, who won Olympic bronze last year, third, and new British record holder Matthew Hudson-Smith is the 400m champion. Elliot Thompson, son of double Olympic champion Daley, won the decathlon.