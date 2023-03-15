British Road Championships bound for North Yorkshire as Redcar and Cleveland earn staging honour

The British National Road Championships are coming back to Yorkshire.

Redcar and Cleveland will host the 2023 edition from June 21-25 and will utilise routes through the North Yorkshire Moors.

It is the third time in the last eight years the championships will have visited the north east, with Stockton-on-Tees hosting the 2016 collection of time-trials and road races, and Northumberland in 2018. On each occasion the men’s road race was won by a Yorkshireman, Adam Blythe in 2016 and Connor Swift two years later.

Mark Cavendish of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl celebrates winning the Men’s Road Race at the 2022 British Road Championships in Dumfries (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Redcar hosted the start of stage four of the Tour of Britain last year, the first time that race had visited Yorkshire in nearly a decade.

And it was announced last week that the Women’s Tour is coming to the region as well with Dalby Forest to Guisborough via the North York Moors hosting the Queen Stage of that race on Friday, June 9.

This year’s British Road Championships will see the time-trials on Wednesday, June 21, the circuit races through Redcar town centre on the Friday, and women’s and men’s road races held over the weekend.

Charlie Ayton, the former under-23 time-trial national champion from nearby Great Ayton, said: “It’s really special to race on home roads, and I cannot wait to go to Redcar in June.

The peloton line up in Redcar at the start of stage four of last year's Tour of Britain (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Having raced at the Tour of Britain last year, the crowds were amazing and I’m really hoping to claim another national podium this year.”

In addition to the national championships, Redcar and Cleveland will also host the final round of this year’s men’s and women’s National Road Series on Sunday, October 1.

Leader of Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, Cllr Mary Lanigan, said: “The Council is committed to supporting high profile cycling events in the area and we are delighted that British Cycling have chosen to come to Redcar and Cleveland for these championships.

“The announcement comes hot on the heels of the news that Women’s Tour will be hosted in Guisborough in June. Both events will not only help raise the profile of the area but provide a boost to visitor numbers and the local economy.

