British teenager Emma Raducanu makes history at US Open

British teenager Emma Raducanu takes selfies following her victory against Shelby Roger at the US Open. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Rogers defeated world No 1 Ashleigh Barty on Saturday but it was a very different experience for the American here as Raducanu reeled off 11 games in a row in a 6-2 6-1 victory to book a last-eight date with Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

Raducanu was the first woman since Jennifer Capriati in 1990 to reach at least the fourth round of her first two grand slam tournaments and she is only the third qualifier to reach the quarter-finals in New York.

Rogers is ranked 43 in the world but this has been the tournament where the teenagers have shown that experience can count for little and Raducanu left another quality opponent shell-shocked.

Raducanu said: “It feels absolutely amazing. Shelby is a great opponent, she’s done so well in the US Open and she’s had a great week so I knew it was going to be a tough match but I’m so happy to have come through and have managed to overcome some of the nerves at the beginning.”

Addressing the last British woman to win the US Open, Virginia Wade, who was watching courtside, Raducanu said: “Thank you so much for watching my match. I really appreciate it.

“You’re an absolute legend so I’m really honoured to have had you here. I’m just going to try to do my best each round and let’s see how far it goes.”

The 18-year-old’s Wimbledon adventure ended in the fourth round in unfortunate circumstances when she struggled with breathing problems and had to retire, but she has shown with every match in New York how much she has progressed in the two months since.

Raducanu went into the match having dropped only 12 games through three matches, the fewest of any of the women left, and on the back of a sublime 6-0 6-1 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

This was a very different match-up, with Rogers one of the bigger hitters on tour compared to the spin and durability of Sorribes Tormo.

Raducanu looked nervous initially in the cavernous surrounds of Arthur Ashe and Rogers had two points for a 3-0 lead.

But the British teenager dug in and soon it was Rogers who was looking a little tight, making errors from the baseline that brought her opponent back on terms.

Raducanu seized the momentum and ran with it, adjusting brilliantly to the pace of the Rogers shots and making her superior athleticism count.

A thumping return winner earned her a sixth game in a row and the opening set, and Rogers looked all out of ideas as Raducanu extended her run in the second set.

She was 5-0 up before Rogers finally stopped the rot and, although there were again a few signs of closing nerves, Raducanu clinched her fourth match point and another remarkable win.

Leylah Fernandez admits she has had to pinch herself after she booked her spot in the quarter-finals.

The Canadian, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Tuesday, followed up her stunning third-round win over Naomi Osaka by dumping out a second former champion in the shape of Angelique Kerber in the fourth round.

She came from a set and a break down to win 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-2 and continue an excellent tournament for the teenagers.

Fernandez had never gone past the third round at a grand slam before and she is enjoying the moment.

“I did have to pinch myself a little bit to see that it actually happened, but I knew that my tennis, my level of tennis is there.

“It’s just a moment of time, opportunity, and I’m glad that I was able to get this opportunity now and that I was able to showcase what I can do in front of these players. Even if I would have lost, I would have been proud of myself with the way that I played, the way that I fought.