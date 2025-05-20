British tennis star and grand slam winner heading to Ilkley Open

One of the biggest names in British tennis and a former grand slam champion headline the most star-studded field ever to assemble for the Lexus Ilkley Open.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cam Norrie, a former world No 8 and Wimbledon semi-finalist, has signed up for the grasscourt tournament in Yorkshire from June 8-15.

And big-serving Croatian Marin Cilic, who won the US Open in 2014 and was a Wimbledon finalist four years later, will also compete in Ilkley as a warm-up for the All England Club at the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a sign of the growing statute of the Ilkley tournament that they have managed to lure two high-calibre players for the men’s ATP Challenger 125 event.

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain at Wimbledon last year. He is heading to the Ilkley Trophy next month (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Rising British star Billy Harris is making his first appearance at Ilkley since 2018 having made three semi-finals on grass in the run-up to Wimbledon last year.

Australia’s Jason Kubler, the winner at Ilkley in 2023, and the USA’s Chris Eubanks, a former Wimbledon quarter-finalist, will also travel to the idyllic tournament with Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak is the highest ranked player to enter the event, at 88 in the world.

Tournament director Rik Smith said: “After recently confirming a strong WTA list, the entries for the men’s event mean spectators travelling to Ilkley this summer are in for a treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have the likes of Cam, who has been among the world’s best players for a number of years, and Billy, whose performance last year was one of the stories of the British grass court season, along with a great mix of established names and rising stars of the sport, shows the pull this event has.”

Centre Court tickets start from £30, with grounds admission tickets starting from £17 for adults and £10 for kids.