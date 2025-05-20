British tennis star and grand slam winner heading to Ilkley Open
Cam Norrie, a former world No 8 and Wimbledon semi-finalist, has signed up for the grasscourt tournament in Yorkshire from June 8-15.
And big-serving Croatian Marin Cilic, who won the US Open in 2014 and was a Wimbledon finalist four years later, will also compete in Ilkley as a warm-up for the All England Club at the end of the month.
It is a sign of the growing statute of the Ilkley tournament that they have managed to lure two high-calibre players for the men’s ATP Challenger 125 event.
Rising British star Billy Harris is making his first appearance at Ilkley since 2018 having made three semi-finals on grass in the run-up to Wimbledon last year.
Australia’s Jason Kubler, the winner at Ilkley in 2023, and the USA’s Chris Eubanks, a former Wimbledon quarter-finalist, will also travel to the idyllic tournament with Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak is the highest ranked player to enter the event, at 88 in the world.
Tournament director Rik Smith said: “After recently confirming a strong WTA list, the entries for the men’s event mean spectators travelling to Ilkley this summer are in for a treat.
“To have the likes of Cam, who has been among the world’s best players for a number of years, and Billy, whose performance last year was one of the stories of the British grass court season, along with a great mix of established names and rising stars of the sport, shows the pull this event has.”
Centre Court tickets start from £30, with grounds admission tickets starting from £17 for adults and £10 for kids.
All tickets can be purchased on the LTA website.