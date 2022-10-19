GB heavyweight Caden Cunningham, from Huddersfield, is competing at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Manchester alongside stars such as Jade Jones, Bianca Cook and Bradly Sinden.

At only 19, Cunningham already holds an impressive medal tally – his most recent being a bronze at the 2022 Grand Prix in Rome – and is confident he can add to that haul when he takes to the mat.

He said: “It's been a goal for a long time to get here.

The Taekwondo World Grand Prix comes back to Manchester Regional Arena this week. (Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“Trying to reach the level of my heroes who have been here before has been a challenge but it has been good fun. I'm feeling very optimistic about it.”

More than 400 of the world's best fighters from 50 nations will be competing at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix at the Manchester Regional Arena from Thursday to Sunday.

And Cunningham – who has also been named in the GB squad for next month’s world championships - has an added incentive to impress as he will be watched by his parents, who helped him train during the Covid lockdown.

He said: “They haven't seen me fight in Britain since lockdown.

“Just get the training done and make sure I'm as best I can be physically and mentally.”

World Taekwondo Grand Prix is the third of four events this season, featuring many of the best Olympic and Paralympic stars.

The final Grand Prix will be held in December in Wuxi, China.