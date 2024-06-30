Caden Cunningham single-minded in pursuit of Olympic gold as Jade Jones gets nod over Aaliyah Powell in taekwondo squad

For despite only being 21, this single-minded athlete from Huddersfield has been planning his rise to the Olympics for nearly half his life.

Even when he was undergoing separate surgeries to repair a damaged ACL and then a foot injury in the last two years, setbacks that still could not stop him winning gold in the heavyweight division at the European Games last autumn, he was not distracted from the mission at hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve been planning this for 10 years,” Cunningham, who warmed up for the Olympics by winning gold in May’s European Championships, told The Yorkshire Post.

Olympic-bound Caden Cunningham (Red) of Great Britain competes in the World Grand Prix in Manchester in December 2023. (Picture: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“I was figuring out whether I wanted to do kickboxing or taekwondo and when I realised taekwondo was in the Olympics I chose that when I was about 10.

“Since then it’s all been about growing towards this. The medals I’ve achieved so far are just stepping stones, just little challenges on the road. They’ve all been the steps necessary to get to the Olympics.

“This has been in the works for a long time. My mum and dad have been committed to helping me train and develop, so I’m very grateful to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My mindset has been very strong towards what I want to achieve in life. Selection for the Olympics just reaffirms that. There was never really a doubt in my mind that I was going to get to this one.

Huddersfield's Aaliyah Powell, right, beat her compatriot Jade Jones in the World Grand Prix in Manchester in December but Jones has been selected for the Olympics instead (Picture: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

“All the little bumps in the road you go through just make it all the more worthwhile. Once I qualified it was a case of ‘okay, cool, let’s get back into training’.”

Given that drive, it is little surprise what the Olympic debutant’s ambition is for the 80kg competition in Paris on Saturday, August 10.

“I’m going there to win, 100 per cent. The only medal is gold,” said Cunningham, who will be cheered on by the members of Premier and Quest taekwondo clubs where he learned the sport. “I’ll go there as relaxed as I can be, perform well and I’ll get what I’ve earned.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad