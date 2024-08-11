Caden Cunningham targets taekwondo domination after silver lining in Paris Olympics

Yorkshire’s Caden Cunningham has vowed to become the “king of taekwondo” despite being forced to settle for a silver medal in the men’s +80kg category at the Paris Olympics.

The Huddersfield 21-year-old continued his remarkable trajectory by beating three world champions en route to the gold-medal match which he lost narrowly to Iran’s Arian Salimi.

Cunningham won the first round 6-3 but was edged out in the next two as his tall and accurate opponent pulled away to ensure his nation’s third taekwondo gold.

“It’s the start of whatever I want,” said Cunningham afterwards. “I work very hard, if I choose something else I choose something else and I’ll master it.

Shining bright: Huddersfield's Caden Cunningham, left, celebrates with the man who beat him to gold, Iran's Arian Salimi, in the taekwondo men's +80kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympics (Picture: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

“If I stay with this, I’ll be the king of taekwondo for the next four years, no problem. One fight doesn’t define me as a fighter, I’m sure people will have watched that and saw that I’m a strong fighter, but I didn’t get the result.”

Cunningham’s medal sealed a gutsy comeback from a serious knee injury in his opening bout at the 2022 World Championships in Mexico, which forced him out of action for a number of months.

Growing slowly into his first Olympics, he appeared overly cautious in an initial win over Niger’s Abdoul Issoufou, before riding his luck to win the final round of his next bout against Cuba’s former two-time world champion Rafael Alba.

That win set Cunningham up with a semi-final showdown against the Ivory Coast’s Cheick Sallah Cisse, the reigning world champion and an all-too-familiar name to the British camp after his last-second win over Lutalo Muhammad in the 2016 Olympic final.

Silver medallist Britain's Caden Cunningham celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the taekwondo men's +80kg of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (Picture: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Muhammad watched from the mixed zone as the pair shared the opening two rounds before a thrilling, see-sawing third ended level and led to Cunningham being advanced into his first major final on the basis of unscored registrations – the number of shots that are too light to register.

It was the latest stage of an increasingly impressive career for Cunningham, who started on his taekwondo journey at Huddersfield club Premier Taekwondo before moving to Quest in Penistone. He rebounded from his injury to win the World Grand Prix title in Italy in 2023, followed by European Games and European titles respectively.

Cunningham continued: “You’ve got to be positive. I’m 21, I tore my ACL not long ago and I’ve got the best physio in the world, I came back very quickly.

“So to qualify for this was hard as it was, to come and beat three world Champions, three Olympic medallists, and then such an amazing fighter like that, it’s a blooming good day.”

Caden Cunningham of Team Great Britain (blue) reacts to winning a Men's +80kg semi-final match against Cheick Sallah Cisse of Team Côte d'Ivoire (red) (Picture: Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Great Britain team-mate Rebecca McGowan missed out on a place on the podium when she was beaten by reigning heavyweight world champion Nafia Kus in their bronze medal match.