Call on Waiting Patiently to be made soon says Christian Williams

Waiting Patiently won the Grade One Ascot Chase in February 2018 under Brian Hughes.

Nothing came to light after the 10-year-old disappointed in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November, on his first start since being moved to Christian Williams’s stable from Malton trainer Ruth Jefferson.

Williams plans to give Waiting Patiently a racecourse gallop and take advice from owner Richard Collins and jockey Brian Hughes.

Despite a string of placed performances in Grade One races, and a switch of stables that was not a true reflection of Jefferson’s attempts to keep Waiting Patiently sound, the horse has not won since landing the 2018 Ascot Chase.

The horse was, arguably, left with too much to do when second to Frodon in last year’s King George VI Chase at Kempton. “He seems well. We thought he was well before the race, so we’ll just do a nice piece of work with him over Christmas and maybe get Brian down and the owner and then see what they think from there,” said Williams.

“The owner knows the horse well, Brian knows the horse well. Nothing really came to light.