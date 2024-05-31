Calli Hauger-Thackery, Scott Lincoln and Alex Bell head to Rome with one eye on Paris
For the likes of Hallamshire Harriers’ marathon runner Calli Hauger-Thackery, a place in Paris has already been secured, so her spot in next Sunday’s half-marathon at the European Championships is just to keep her legs ticking over. She will be joined in the half-marathon by Hallamshire clubmate Lauren McNeil.
For Olympic veterans like City of York shot putter Scott Lincoln and Leeds 800m runner Alex Bell, a good performance in Rome could set them up to seal the qualification deal at the British Championships and Olympic trials in Manchester at the end of June. Lincoln set a new personal best of 21.31 metres in Ostrava this week and Bell – an Olympic finalist in Tokyo – has recently reported a good block of winter training.
Wakefield Harriers runner Amoy Eloise-Neale runs in the 5,000m and Teesside’s Richard Kilty is a member of the 4x100m squad. Jacob Fincham-Dukes of Leeds City Athletics Club is Britain’s sole representative in the long jump.
The European Championships run from Friday, June 7, to Wednesday, June 12. GB head coach Paula Dunn said: “For some athletes, winning a medal in Rome will be the perfect preparation for the Olympics, for others competing here will provide a benchmark as to where they are knowing that their peak performance needs to come at the start of August. There is also a good blend of athletes who can use this championship to fuel their aims for future championships.”