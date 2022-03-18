Can Ireland win the Six Nations? - Permutations as England can prevent France from winning Grand Slam

France top the standings having won all four of their games, including a decisive victory over Ireland in Paris last month.

Ireland have kept their own hopes of winning a first title since 2018 alive by beating Wales, Italy and England and are on 16 points, two behind France, going into the final round of action.

The highest England can finish is third but with Eddie Jones's side facing France on Saturday night, they could still play a deciding role in the destination of the 2022 Six Nations title.

HOPING FOR A FAVOUR: Ireland will be hoping that England can take points off France this weekend. Picture: Getty Images.

Here, we run through how this year's championship can be won and lost.

What do France and Ireland need?

Ireland can reach a maximum of 21 points, which they will achieve if they beat Scotland and secure a bonus point. In that case France would need to beat England as a win without a bonus point would put the current leaders on 22 points, while a bonus point victory would see them finish with 23 points before another three are added for winning the Grand Slam.

If Ireland win without a bonus point, France would need three points or more to finish top of the standings. A win would bring four points while if they drew with England while earning an added bonus point by scoring four tries, they would get the three points they need.

UNBEATEN: France have won all four of their games so far. Picture: Getty Images.

If Ireland claim three points against Scotland, by drawing and scoring four tries, France would need to at least draw against England or lose with two bonus points - by scoring four tries and losing by seven points or less - to remain top of the standings.

If Ireland draw without a bonus point, France will need to claim just one point against England to claim the title. If the sides finish the tournament level on points, Ireland would be crowned champions due to their superior points difference.

TV Coverage and kick-off times

All three games will be played on Saturday, culminating with England's trip to France.

Wales v Italy (2:15pm) - BBC One / S4C

Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) - ITV

France v England (8pm) - ITV

Current Standings

France - 18

Ireland - 16

England - 10

Scotland - 10

Wales - 6

Italy - 0

Scoring system

Four points are awarded for a win, with a bonus point added if a side wins and scores four or more tries.

A team can lose a game but pick up two bonus points. One is available for scoring four or more tries while another point will be awarded for losing a match by seven points or fewer.