Hamilton has won the F1 drivers' title a record-equaling seven times in his career and back-to-back Grand Prix wins last month means the world championship fight is likely to go until the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

However, it is not impossible for Verstappen to ensure his first world title this weekend - but he will need to hope for a slip-up from Hamilton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dutchman must finish first or second to give himself a chance of being crowned the 2021 champion as a third-placed finish or lower, regardless of where Hamilton places, will not be enough.

CHAMPIONSHIP LEADER: Max Verstappen. Picture: Getty Images.

Here, The Yorkshire Post runs through the possible outcomes that would make Verstappen champion.

If Verstappen finishes first

Verstappen leads Hamilton by eight points heading into the penultimate race of the season. The Dutchman also holds the tie breaker on number of Grand Prix wins, should both drivers finish level on points.

The Red Bull racer needs to score 18 points more than Hamilton in Saudi Arabia.

TITLE RIVAL: Lewis Hamilton is aiming to win a record-breaking eighth F1 World Championship. Picture: Getty Images.

If he wins on Sunday, he will pick up 25 points but he would then need Hamilton to finish outside the top six.

However, should Verstappen record the fastest lap he could afford for his Mercedes rival to place in sixth. If Hamilton finishes sixth and Verstappen picks up 25 points in first place, his lead would be exactly 26.

Hamilton could pick up that amount of points in Abu Dhabi with a race win and a fastest lap but Verstappen could finish pointless on the final weekend and still claim the title as he would have more Grand Prix wins.

If Verstappen finishes second

Second place is worth 18 points meaning that there only is a slim chance that Verstappen will win the title this weekend if he crosses the line in that position.

The Dutchman would need Hamilton to finish outside the points, which has only happened twice this season with one of those coming after a crash between the title rivals in Italy.