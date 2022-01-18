Captain Owen Farrell escapes England cull for Six Nations

In charge: Owen Farrell. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

George Ford continues to miss out despite his outstanding form at the heart of Leicester’s revival with Farrell, Marcus Smith and uncapped Bath prospect Orlando Bailey included as fly-halves.

There is no place for versatile back Elliot Daly despite his recovery from the stress fracture that forced him to sit out a successful autumn, and his Saracens colleagues Mako and Billy Vunipola also remain in international exile.

A fifth ever-present from the 2019 World Cup squad, and up until now a key member of Eddie Jones’s back-row, has been frozen out in flanker Sam Underhill.