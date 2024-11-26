WHILE the weekend brought little respite in terms of encouraging injury news for Sheffield Steelers, there was one positive that rang out for head coach Aaron Fox.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ever since he first arrived in South Yorkshire barely two weeks ago, Canadian forward Maxim Golod has been a bundle of energy.

Parachuted in for his first game for his new team in the Champions Hockey League last 16 clash against Eisbaren Berlin just one day after arriving from Slovakia’s HC Nove Zamky, there was no holding back from the 24-year-old, who threw himself wholeheartedly into his new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while fellow new arrival, defenceman Veeti Vainio has quickly found himself joining the list of Steelers’ walking wounded after just five appearances – two of them against Berlin – Golod has taken advantage of the opportunities that have opened up for him partly as a result of the bad injury luck that has beset his team-mates.

In three games, he already has six points, two goals and an assist coming in Saturday’s 8-3 win at Manchester Storm before he added another one of each in the 4-2 home defeat to Dundee Stars 24 hours later.

He will get a chance to further impress on Wednesday night when the Steelers come up against Elite League leaders Cardiff Devils, who sit four points clear but having played four games more.

Fox, who is hoping to finalise the signing of a new import goalie as cover for the injured Matt Greenfield and Marco De Filippo, likes what he has seen of Golod so far, particularly the way he combined with Mark Simpson and Marc-Olivier Vallerand when the three were put together for the first time at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maxim has been really, really good,” said Fox. “That’s what we were hoping when we brought him in, to inject some life and energy into our group. He’s young, he plays with pace, he’s a good, skilled guy.

“On Sunday we were a one-line team – Simpson, Maxim and Vallerand were awesome – they were really good on Saturday, too and I felt they carried us for the majority of that game.

“That line was going for us on both nights and we needed other guys to step up, but we just didn’t get that secondary we needed.”

That line will need to be “firing” again at the Vindico Arena if the Steelers are to stand any chance of avoiding a similar outcome to their last visit there just over three weeks ago when they lost 5-3 in the Challenge Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Devils have not won the regular season league title since 2017-18 and will see Wednesday night as an ideal opportunity to put further distance between themselves and an injury-hit Steelers.

SUDDEN IMPACT: Canadian forward Maxim Golod has made a good first impression at Sheffield Steelers, scoring three goals and three assists in his first five games for the team. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

On Sunday, Fox was without forwards Joel Janatuinen and captain Robert Dowd, defencemen Vainio and Colton Saucerman, plus No 1 goalie, Greenfield.

Combined with a number of other players playing through injuries, it has not surprisingly hindered Steelers’ ability to play their natural game, leaving Fox hoping for positive news from the team’s crowded treatment room sooner rather than later.

“We’ve got Wats (Patrick Watling) playing through some stuff, so he can’t play the middle because he can’t take face-offs at the minute,” he explained. “So we’ve moved Balms (Mitchell Balmas) to the middle in a situation which is a bit out of his comfort zone – little things like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no Dowdy and he is someone who can take right-shot face-offs and is such an energy, character guy for us. So there’s a lot of little things and then you’ve got the fact you’re overplaying guys and aware that you’re asking guys to do a little bit too much in certain situations.

IN YOUR FACE: Maxim Golod has quickly adjusted to life in the Elite League with Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.