Cat Ferguson, Rob Scott and Jim Brown nudged off podium at Otley Cycle Races
That is because the honours in the two National Circuit Series season-opening races for men and women went to the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Loughborough’s Frankie Hall respectively.
Bostock won the men’s race in 57 minutes 42 seconds, knocking into second place 25-year-old Rob Scott of Halifax who was riding for Tekkerz CC and Jim Brown, 23, of Holmfirth, a Ribble Rebellion team-mate of race winner Bostock.
“I felt good all race,” said Bostock. “I spent a few pennies early doors and then I felt it wasn’t really going to be a breakaway today.
"So from there I sat back, the other boys did a great job following everything and I got to wait for the finish.”
In the women’s race, Skipton teenager Cat Ferguson underlined her growing reputation by earning a podium spot for the second successive year as she finished third in the colours of her Shibden Apex RT team, behind Hall and Danni Watkinson.
The teams and riders have little time to rest on the results of the Otley Cycle Races as the National Circuit Series now moves onto Ilkley on Friday night and the second round of seven in the summer season.
The women’s race starts at 7.30pm and the men’s at 8.30pm, with 32 metres of climbing on each 1.5km lap.
The start-finish line is on The Grove before riders hang a right onto Riddings Road, then onto Albany Walk, Parish Ghyll Drive and then up to Wilton Road before cutting back onto The Grove.
It is the 10th anniversary of the Ilkley Cycle Races, with the first winner being local favourite Tom Pidcock who on Saturday takes to the startline of the Tour de France for the third time.
Pidcock also holds the lap record at Ilkley of 1m59s.