SUNDAY TEST: Daniel Tudhope and Fallen Angel will be hoping for Classic success for Yorkshire trainer Karl Burke on Sunday, Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Spigot Lodge handler has a nerve-wracking few days in store as the highly-talented 2000 Guineas contender Night Raider and Qipco 1000 Guineas favourite Fallen Angel seek Classic honours on the Rowley Mile.

However, he could have unearthed another contender for the year’s big races, with Caviar Heights cut to 33-1 from 100-1 by Paddy Power for the Betfred Derby after his decisive success in the hands of Clifford Lee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Third in the Feilden Stakes last month, he improved for that course experience and travelled best of all as the 7-1 shot sailed to a four-length success over Burradon Stakes runner-up Sayedaty Sadaty.

SUPER START: Caviar Heights ridden by Clifford Lee (left) on their way to winning the William Hill Newmarket Stakes day one of The QIPCO Guineas Festival at Newmarket Picture: Adam Davy/PA

“He’s been in great form and was crying out for this step up in trip,” said Burke.

“Sheikh Obaid (owner) wanted to go a mile and a half but I thought he was quick enough for this trip and he probably will stay further (in the future). I wasn’t disappointed with the Feilden, it his first run for us and he was with Andrew Balding last year. Andrew really liked him and when he arrived to us, Andrew said he thought he was a Listed class horse and he was right.

“He’s definitely come on for that first start in the Feilden, as most horses do, but he was working well going into that race and we were delighted with the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was relishing a step up in trip and the extra furlong here and Clifford said he will stay further, he struggled to pull him up.

“He’s a lovely horse and a great character with a great constitution – all he does is eat, drink and sleep.”

Caviar Heights holds an entry in the Dante Stakes and Burke added: “I’m not sure where we go next and I will speak to Sheikh Obaid and make a plan.

“He is in the Dante and I’m not sure Sheikh Obaid will let me, but I would love to run him at York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Dante comes quick and I know Sheikh Obaid does not like to run them back too quick, but he has such a tough constitution and there’s not much travelling for him to York, so we’ll see.

“I would have the Derby in mind but I will have to again speak to the owner and see what he wants to do.”

Fallen Angel tops a field of 16 for the Qipco 1000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket on Sunday. The grey – owned by Steve Parkin of Clipper Logistics – is bidding to give her trainer a first British Classic success and comes into the race highly regarded after three victories as a two-year-old.

Amongst them were her racecourse debut, the Sweet Solera and the Moyglare Stud Stakes, and whilst she has not run so far this term she did please connections in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket earlier in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her jockey Danny Tudhope is searching for his first Classic and said: “Group One wins are hard to come by. I think I’ve had 10 or 11 of them, but a Classic would be the icing on the cake. I’ve never come close in one, but I’ve mainly ridden outsiders and Fallen Angel would be my biggest chance by far.”

Aidan O’Brien has just the one runner declared in Ylang Ylang, third in the Rockfel last year and the winner of the Fillies’ Mile over course and distance on her final start last term.

Godolphin have two fillies on the list, both trained by Charlie Appleby, with Nell Gwyn runner-up Dance Sequence joined by the unbeaten Cinderella’s Dream.

Appleby said: “Dance Sequence had a nice trial in the Nell Gwyn, where she still showed her rawness. With the step up to a mile and the experience she gained there I’m very confident she’s going to be running a big race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad