Chadwick Lawrence invests in local community with sponsorship of five Yorkshire rugby clubs and two Leeds Rhinos players

Leading Yorkshire law firm Chadwick Lawrence has announced the renewal of its longstanding sponsorship of Leeds Rhinos, as it approaches almost 20 years of being the official legal partner to the rugby club. The firm has also committed to supporting five other local rugby clubs for the upcoming season.

This season, in addition to sponsoring the Leeds Rhinos Physical Disability and Learning Disability Rugby League Teams, the firm is sponsoring two Leeds Rhinos physical disability rugby league players – Dan Bell and Tommy Pouncey – reflecting its commitment to supporting local sports teams and the rugby club community.

Dan Bell – who is Head of IT at Chadwick Lawrence – joined the Rhinos physical disability rugby league in 2024, following his diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2021. He found out about the league through the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and its connection with Chadwick Lawrence.

The firm’s sponsorship of Dan covers his equipment, travel and playing kit, and provides staff and coaches for training, and has enabled him to represent his city, the club he has supported since he was young, and the firm that he has worked at for over a decade.

Tommy Pouncey, Neil Wilson, Rob Oates, Dan Bell

Tommy Pouncey has played for the Rhinos since the formation of the physical disability rugby league in 2017. Chadwick Lawrence has sponsored disabled rugby at the Leeds Rhinos Foundation since its inception, but this is Tommy’s first personal sponsorship.

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 27, Tommy was able to bridge his past sporting life with his new disability life through the Leeds Rhinos. The sponsorship enables him to keep playing and enjoying the game of rugby league and show that disabled people can be strong and resilient in the face of adversity.

Chadwick Lawrence’s support extends beyond being the club’s legal partner – Neil Wilson, managing partner, is also a board member at Leeds Rhinos as their Legal Director. He has also been a Trustee of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation for many years where the firm offers pro-bono support.

Leeds Rhinos Netball Superleague’s current longest-standing player, Cassie Howard, also works part-time at Chadwick Lawrence. She started an internship with the firm last November, working in the Crime and Regulatory team, alongside her final year studies at the University of Leeds, and hopes to pursue a career in law.

Alongside the Rhinos, Chadwick Lawrence has developed several other relationships with rugby clubs across Yorkshire and has renewed its sponsorship of Huddersfield Giants, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity for the 2025 season.

It has also entered a new partnership with the Halifax Panthers this season which includes sponsoring a family season ticket which is distributed to local schools.

As the legal partner for the Bradford Bulls, the firm supported the club earlier this year in buying back the historic Odsal Stadium, more than a decade after it was sold to the Rugby Football League.

Neil Wilson, managing partner at Chadwick Lawrence, said: “As one of Yorkshire’s leading experts in sports law, we are committed to supporting the county’s sporting organisations and their charity initiatives.

“Having been the legal partner of the Leeds Rhinos for almost two decades, we are proud to extend our sponsorship of the rugby club for the 2025 season. We are particularly looking forward to supporting Dan and Tommy this upcoming season and enabling them to play and enjoy representing the club and city we are all so passionate about.”

Rob Oates, Commercial Director at Leeds Rhinos Rugby League Club, added: “We have had a fantastic relationship with Chadwick Lawrence and always get brilliant advice from the lovely people that work there. Long may the partnership continue!”