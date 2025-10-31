Chaotic Cheshire Phoenix scenes can be a learning experience for Sheffield Sharks, says captain Rodney Glasgow Jr
Sharks dropped to a 3-3 (win-loss) record amid an unravelling of officiating control as free throws and technical fouls were awarded against Sheffield in a heated Super League Basketball game that finished in Cheshire’s favour.
A week on, and with Sheffield back across the Pennines in Manchester tonight (Friday) and at home to Bristol Flyers on Sunday, Glasgow believes the Sharks have salvaged plenty of positives from the wreckage.
And that includes working on the lessons learned.
“I’ve just been telling the guys, these are some of the things you cannot control, but what we can control is staying together, trying to be even-keeled and calm, and just understand that this is what it is and we have to adjust to it,” he said.
“I was proud of the guys, but we have to move forward.”
Asked if things did get out of control on a Sheffield bench that was aggrieved at calls going against them, Glasgow replied: “We’re all human. I felt that from a personal point of view I did a decent job of calming the guys, anytime I saw their frustration I would huddle them up and say ‘let’s just focus on getting these next three plays on’.
“It was a learning experience for all of us. So maybe we need more of those huddles. Maybe it’s a teaching point instead of it being a talking point.
“It’s a situation that happened, we can’t do anything about it and we learn from it and say this is how we approach the season going forward.”
Seven weeks into the season, this is only Sheffield’s second double-header weekend, with the only certainty in the league at present being just how strong the unbeaten London Lions are, a team that has recruited heavily for their European campaign.
“There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs this season because this league has got better,” said Glasgow.
“You have to be ready to work hard day in, day out at practice, because that’s where it starts. Anybody can beat anybody, it’s not like how it used to be even five years ago when I started playing for Sheffield where there were some teams you knew it was just an automatic win.
“We had four different teams win trophies last season. You have to be switched on mentally.
“Making sure our work ethic is there, has to be consistent and has to keep growing. Attention to detail is so important.
“For us this weekend, we have to play offensively how we did against Cheshire. We haven’t scored 95 points the whole year, so that’s been a key point for us to focus on this week.
“But defensively we need to be more communicative and make sure that we’re all on the same page with the coach’s defensive schemes.”