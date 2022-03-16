He was jailed in May 2018 for 10 months after pleading guilty to dangerous and drink driving following a high speed police chase – ironically around Cheltenham.

However, trainer Venetia Williams stood by her stable jockey on his release from prison. He regained the confidence of connection. And a succession of high-profile winners this season has seen his horsemanship lauded by riding legends like Ruby Walsh and Sir AP McCoy.

Now he can dream of Cheltenham Gold Cup glory in 2023 after the Williams-trained L’Homme Presse – now unbeaten from five starts over fences – made the most of the heavy ground to land the Grade One Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

L'Homme Presse provided redemption for jockey Charlie Deutsch when winning the Brown Advisory Novices Chase on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

Much will, of course, be made of the decision of champion trainer Paul Nicholls to pull out the well-fanced Bravemansgame – and his trenchant criticism of Cheltenham clerk of the course Jon Pullin for not watching Sunday’s weather preview on TV’s Countryfile, and watering the track on Monday night when significant rain was forecast.

But this should not detract from the rehabilitation of Deutsch – and how he seized the initiative with a circuit to go as the jumping of Ahoy Senor, the eventual runner-up, faltered as many suspected.

“It’s a huge moment for me, it’s just wonderful and I’d like to thank anyone who has helped me,” said Deutsch, after a career-defining day in the saddle.

“He just travels easily, jumps well and he was just having a look around going to the line. It was the first time over the trip on the ground, but he just felt comfortable the whole way. It’s just wonderful to have such a good season and then get a winner at Cheltenham.”

The outcome vindicated the decision of Williams to step L’Homme Presse up in distance to three miles – she did not know at the time that the highly-touted Bravemansgame would be an absentee – and her patience in the early stages of the horse’s career.

“I don’t think I’ve felt so sick during a race, which is rare, but I’m really looking forward to watching it again. I couldn’t be more thrilled,” said the 2009 Grand National-winning trainer.

“He’s such a spectacular jumper and even though he was favourite, it was lovely to hear the crowd cheer every time he put in a big leap.

“The horse was recommended to Andy (Edwards) after two runs in France, but then he picked up a tendon injury so he had to be very patient. He didn’t show a lot at home at first, it wasn’t until about three weeks before his first run for us that he showed us anything but he’s gone on and improved with every run.”

