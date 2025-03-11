Cheltenham day one tips: Legendary jockey Ruby Walsh back surprise winner of Champion Hurdle
It’s day one of the Cheltenham Festival and we’ve got one of the greatest ever jockeys giving us his tips.
Without further ado, for The Yorkshire Post via Paddy Power, here are Ruby Walsh’s day one tips for the Cheltenham Festival.
13:20 – 4/5 Kopek Des Bordes
14:00 – 1/2 Majborough
14:40 - 12/1 Whistle Stop Tour
15:20 – 4/6 Lossiemouth
16:00 – 7/4 Brighterdaysahead
16:40 – 11/2 Beyond Your Dreams
17:20 - 7/1 Resplendent Grey