Cheltenham day one tips: Legendary jockey Ruby Walsh back surprise winner of Champion Hurdle

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby

Head of Sport

Published 11th Mar 2025, 13:31 BST
Updated 11th Mar 2025, 14:10 BST
It’s day one of the Cheltenham Festival and we’ve got one of the greatest ever jockeys giving us his tips.

Without further ado, for The Yorkshire Post via Paddy Power, here are Ruby Walsh’s day one tips for the Cheltenham Festival.

13:20 – 4/5 Kopek Des Bordes

14:00 – 1/2 Majborough

Ballyburn ridden by jockey Paul Townend. Ballyburn will lead a four-strong Willie Mullins team into battle in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday. (Picture: Evan Treacy/PA Wire)placeholder image
Ballyburn ridden by jockey Paul Townend. Ballyburn will lead a four-strong Willie Mullins team into battle in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham on Wednesday. (Picture: Evan Treacy/PA Wire)

14:40 - 12/1 Whistle Stop Tour

15:20 – 4/6 Lossiemouth

16:00 – 7/4 Brighterdaysahead

16:40 – 11/2 Beyond Your Dreams

17:20 - 7/1 Resplendent Grey

Related topics:Paddy PowerYorkshire Post
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice