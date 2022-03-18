Cheltenham Gold Cup: Runners including Minella Indo, A Plus Tard and Al Boum Photo, what time is, how to watch - plus the odds for today’s race

Minella Indo and Jack Kennedy denied A Plus Tard and Rachael Blackmore 12 months ago behind closed doors as Blackmore again sides with A Plus Tard, who was a runaway winner of the Betfair Chase at Haydock in November. Minella Indo is partnered this time by Robbie Power.

Gordon Elliott’s Galvin is another who has already proven his liking for the Cheltenham track having won twice at Prestbury Park, including a victory in the National Hunt Chase at last year’s Festival. Al Boum Photo already has two Gold Cups in the bag following back-to-back wins in 2019 and 2020. He had to make do with minor honours in third behind the De Bromhead pair in his hat-trick bid last year and returns off a familiar preparation – a solitary New Year’s Day win at Tramore.

Tornado Flyer was a surprise King George winner on Boxing Day and is in the running for Willie Mullins this afternoon. Nicky Henderson’s Chantry House is also in the running while the shortest-priced British hope is Dan Skelton’s Protektorat, a 25-length winner of the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree when last seen in December.

GOLD CUP: Minella Indo, left, claimed victory in last year's race. Picture: Getty Images.

How can I watch?

The runners are scheduled to get off the start line at 3.30pm with the action being broadcast on ITV.

Runners and approximate odds

A Plus Tard (3-1), Galvin (7-2), Minella Indo (9-2), Al Boum Photo (8-1), Protektorat (10-1), Tornado Flyer (10-1), Chantry House (16-1), Royale Pagaille (16-1), Asterion Forlonge (20-1), Santini (33-1), Aye Right (50-1).

Friday's Cheltenham Tips