If only. This was Cannon’s first victory at the Festival – and it ended trainer Alan King’s seven-year wait for a winner at the meeting.

Yet Edwardstone was fortunate to stay on his feet after Brave Seasca fell at the fourth, forcing Cannon and his mount to take evasive action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Early on we went enough of a gallop. Charlie Deutsch’s horse [Brave Seasca] fell and that hampered me for a little while,” explained a relieved Cannon.

Tom Cannon after winning the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase on Edwardstone during day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.

“I was right in front of him when he fell - it could have gone either way; luckily, I found a leg and whichever way Charlie and the horse rolled, I managed to avoid him.

“I had to take a pull round the bend, jumped the cross-fence well and then after that, when we went down the straight again, Paul Townend [on Blue Lord] pulled out a bit wider because he was a bit keen and it opened up again, so it was fine.”

Cannon was quick to praise the patience of King with Edwardstone who runs in the colours of Robert Abrey and Ian Thurtle.

“He’s learnt as he’s gone all year,” added the rider.

Edwardstone ridden by Tom Cannon after winning the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase during day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.

“It’s all credit to Alan [King] – he didn’t do as much over hurdles as he could have done, but then we wouldn’t have had a horse this year to go to war with.

“They’re not machines, they only have a certain amount of miles in them, and it’s all credit to Alan. I just steer them round! It’s easy.”

Earlier the Nicky Henderson-trained Constitution Hill turned the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle into a one-horse race as he prevailed by 22 lengths from stablemate Jonbon.

Owned by Michael Buckley, this was one of the most visually impressive performances of recent years at the Festival as Constitution Hill justified the pre-race hype to produce a sublime win in front of packed grandstands.

Edwardstone ridden by Tom Cannon on their way to winning the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase on day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Again the winner had luck on his side – a move by winning jockey Nico de Boinville on the run to the final flight meant that the favourite avoided Dysart Dynamo as the Irish challenger came to grief.

The race was marred by Shallwehaveonemore’s fatal fall at the final flight when well beaten.

“I wish you could see into the future but that (making the switch inside) was a bit of luck but you need that around here,” said De Boinville after it was confirmed that Constitution Hill had broken the course record in a time six seconds quicker than Honeysuckle’s Champion Hurdle win over the same course.