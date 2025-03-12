Cheltenham tips: Ruby Walsh exclusive tips backing Jonbon and Third Time Lucki

Here we go then, day two of the Cheltenham Festival, and here are our tips for all the best races.

Legendary jockey Ruby Walsh has given his tips to The Yorkshire Post via Paddy Power

Ruby Walsh Day 2 Tips – Paddy Power

13:20 – 6/4 Final Demand

Horses make their way in from the snow covered gallops on day two of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA)

14:00 – 5/6 Ballyburn

14:40 - 5/1 Bunting

15:20 – 6/1 Vanillier

16:00 – 4/5 Jonbon

16:40 – 20/1 Third Time Lucki (each way)

17:20 – 5/2 Copacabana

Here’s why Ruby is backing these horses:

13:20 Turner’s Novices’ Hurdle – 6/4 – Final Demand

“Final Demand is a very good horse. He jumped brilliantly at Limerick and brought that to a whole new level at the Dublin Racing Festival. He travelled really well and his jumping was rock solid. His form overall is more solid than The New Lion’s. If Paul Townend is positive on him then he’ll be hard to beat. The Yellow Clay is a bigger danger than The New Lion.”

14:00 Brown Advisory Novices Chase – 5/6 - Ballyburn

“Ballyburn’s jumping has improved throughout the season. He’s the best horse in the race but I wouldn’t rule out the outsiders. There may only be seven of them but it’s a really decent race. I can’t get away from Ballyburn being the best horse.”

14:40 Coral Cup Hurdle – 5/1 - Bunting

“The Coral Cup is not a race I’d be mad keen on because it’s one of those handicaps you need a lot of luck – and I hate races you need luck! Be Aware sticks out for the Skeltons and they are really positive about him. I like Bunting, but I wouldn’t rule out Jimmy Du Seuil. It’s more a race for the Eliminator than trying to find the winner. I wouldn’t put you off Bunting, but it’s a race I could never figure out.”

15:20 Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase – 6/1 - Vanillier

“I’ve been all over Vanillier for a while. He’s the one for me in the Cross Country Chase. Galvin is a bigger danger at the weights than Stumpton. Gavin Cromwell and Keith Donoghue are keen on Stumpton but I’m not listening, I’m still going with Vanillier.

16:00 Champion Chase – 4/5 - Jonbon

“Jonbon, all day, every day. He comes here on an upward curve and I hope he wins. He’s a brilliant horse and I hope he gets the credit he deserves. He’s an absolute good thing.”

16:40 Grand Annual Chase – 20/1 – Third Time Lucki (each way)

“Last year’s winner Unexpected Party has a massive chance again. Third Time Lucki ran well enough on his first run for Fergal O’Brien’s yard, he’s dropped enough in the weights and he’s an each-way poke.:

17:20 Champion Bumper – 5/2 – Copacabana (NAP)