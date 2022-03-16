Shishkin maintained his unbeaten record over fences when defeating the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene in Ascot’s Clarence House Chase in the race of the 2021-22 National Hunt season to date.

The pair resume their rivalry with Mullins also saddling multiple Grade One winner Chacun Pour Soi in a pulsating contest that also features former winner Politologue and defending champion Put The Kettle On.

Henderson’s six previous wins in the celebrated race include Sprinter Sacre and Altior – two of the all-time greats of the two-mile division – and Shishkin appears to be a worthy successor.

Nicky Henderson and Shishkin during the visit to Nicky Henderson's yard at Seven Barrows in Lambourn, Berkshire, ahead of the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

And though these titans have very different traits, Henderson could not be happier with Shishkin’s wellbeing after defeating Energumene in the shadow of the Ascot winning post.

“It (the Clarence House Chase) doesn’t seem to have left a mark on Shishkin. He seems in very good form. He hasn’t schooled since but he will do next week,” reported the former champion trainer before Constitution Hill blew his rivals away to land the Festival curtain-raiser yesterday. “He will follow anybody and I would expect the same sort of tactics will be employed by both teams. Willie might try and do something different but I’m sure there will be a good pace on whatever happens.

“Shishkin has a different style of racing to Altior and Sprinter Sacre. He hasn’t got the exuberance in his jumping of an Altior or a Sprinter Sacre in the way he doesn’t stand off miles away.

“You hardly notice him leaving the ground. He is just very quick from A to B. They both had enormous scope and he has got loads of scope but he crosses the fence in a different manner but he is very efficient.”

Trainer Nicky Henderson during day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Henderson believes Shishkin is still developing as a racehorse. “He grew upwards and outwards during the summer. It was very noticeable. I don’t think he is a banker whereas in their era (Altior and Sprinter Sacre’s) they probably were bankers,” he added.

“We have definitely got a fight on our hands whereas you would probably say in Altior and Sprinter they were probably as close to a banker as you could get. I don’t think this horse is.

“There is very much room for round two (with Energumene). If one had won by 10 lengths you would have said it would have wrecked the Champion Chase but it hasn’t and it has left the door wide open.”

The Grade One Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase is another enthralling contest in which Bravemansgame, the mount of Harry Cobden, looks to atone for his defeat over hurdles at Cheltenham last year.

Shishkin and Nico de Boinville (yellow cap) get the better of Energumene in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

The biggest threat could be recent Wetherby winner Ahoy Senor for jockey Derek Fox and trainer Lucinda Russell who remained buoyed by Corach Rambler’s storming finishing run to land the Ultima Handicap Chase yesterday.

Meanwhile Tiger Roll heads field for the Glenfarclas County Chase as the dual Randox Grand National winner seeks a sixth Festival win – it is likely to be his final race before retirement.