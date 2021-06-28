Chloe Birch and Marcus Ellis heading to Tokyo Olympics

Chloe Birch: Sheffield badminton ace to make Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Birch will pair up with Lauren Smith for the women’s doubles having enjoyed some notable recent success including claiming a silver medal at the 2019 European Games.

“So so proud to announce that I will be representing @teamgb at the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Birch wrote on Twitter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is literally a dream come true and thank you to all my family and friends that have made this happen, without so much support I wouldn’t have made it.”

Huddersfield and Great Britain's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge (left) with their bronze medals following the men's badminton doubles final at Rio (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

Birch, 25, was born in Preston but raised in Sheffield. She learned the game at Abbeydale Badminton Club.

Marcus Ellis of Huddersfield is heading to his second Olympics, looking to repeat the remarkable feat of medalling in Rio, when he and Chris Langridge fought through the rounds to win a bronze medal in the men’s doubles.

Ellis, 31, will also partner Lauren Smith, this time in the mixed doubles.

Team GB’s chef de mission Mark England said: “After badminton’s historic Rio 2016 campaign we welcome returning medallist Marcus back onto the team, alongside an exciting mix of athletes with Olympic experience and those making their debuts.

“This is a group that will undoubtedly put on a gripping show out in Tokyo.