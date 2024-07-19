Chris Silverwood back in the game as former Yorkshire captain Anthony McGrath expands role at Essex
The Tigers bagged their biggest win of the season to date with a comprehensive 58-31 success over the Stars.
The Steel City side won 11 of the 15 heats and suffered just four last places against a King’s Lynn outfit who were reduced to five riders with three races gone.
Chris Holder secured a full four-ride maximum with a stunning Heat 13 ride which also saw brother Jack produce a breathtaking last lap who was unbeaten by an opponent in four of his five races on his return from injury.
Guest Tom Brennan secured a hard-fought paid maximum while Josh Pickering was back to his best, wrapping up his highest score of the season with a sensational cut back under Niels-Kristian Iversen for a paid win in Heat 15.
Reserve Jason Edwards also raced his way to his biggest individual tally of the campaign, scoring in each of his four outings from the No 6 berth.
Rising Star Dan Gilkes chipped in with paid five, while captain Kyle Howarth recovered from two opening last places to finish off with two second places.
The first of 13 meetings over the next seven weeks, Stead saw his team move back up to second place in the ROWE Motor Oil Premiership standings.
“It was just how we wanted to start this really important period as a team,” said Stead.
“Obviously King’s Lynn had some bad luck when they lost Benjamin Basso in Heat Three and with us then going up against a five-man outfit, it moved the odds even more in our favour.”
“We can only ride what we’re put up against though and it was another comfortable home win for us.
“As we quite often see at Owlerton, the racing really came to life late on and those last three races were a stunning advert for speedway.”