FORMER England head coach Chris Silverwood has a new role in The Hundred as Tom Moody’s assistant at Oval Invincibles.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers bagged their biggest win of the season to date with a comprehensive 58-31 success over the Stars.

The Steel City side won 11 of the 15 heats and suffered just four last places against a King’s Lynn outfit who were reduced to five riders with three races gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Holder secured a full four-ride maximum with a stunning Heat 13 ride which also saw brother Jack produce a breathtaking last lap who was unbeaten by an opponent in four of his five races on his return from injury.

BIGGER ROLE: Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during the Vitality Blast T20 match at The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

Guest Tom Brennan secured a hard-fought paid maximum while Josh Pickering was back to his best, wrapping up his highest score of the season with a sensational cut back under Niels-Kristian Iversen for a paid win in Heat 15.

Reserve Jason Edwards also raced his way to his biggest individual tally of the campaign, scoring in each of his four outings from the No 6 berth.

Rising Star Dan Gilkes chipped in with paid five, while captain Kyle Howarth recovered from two opening last places to finish off with two second places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of 13 meetings over the next seven weeks, Stead saw his team move back up to second place in the ROWE Motor Oil Premiership standings.

BACK IN THE GAME: Former England head coach Chris Silverwood has been made assistant coach at Oval Invincibles Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“It was just how we wanted to start this really important period as a team,” said Stead.

“Obviously King’s Lynn had some bad luck when they lost Benjamin Basso in Heat Three and with us then going up against a five-man outfit, it moved the odds even more in our favour.”

“We can only ride what we’re put up against though and it was another comfortable home win for us.