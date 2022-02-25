Cieren Fallon steps in for banned Oisin Murphy at Qatar Racing

Oxted ridden by jockey Cieren Fallon celebrates winning the King's Stand Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.

Rising star Fallon was appointed understudy to Murphy for Sheikh Fahad’s organisation in August 2020.

On Tuesday, an independent judicial panel ruled that Murphy will be ineligible to reapply for his riding licence until February 16, 2023.

The panel also imposed a fine of £31,111 after he admitted to misleading the British Horseracing Authority, contravening coronavirus protocols and acting in a manner prejudicial to the sport’s reputation.

File photo dated 28-06-2021 of Cieren Fallon, who will take over as Qatar Racing's number one rider during Oisin Murphy's 14-month absence from the saddle.

Sheikh Fahad has now handed the son of six-times British champion jockey Kieren Fallon the top job.

Fallon junior gained his first Royal Ascot success last summer aboard the Roger Teal-trained Oxted in the King’s Stand Stakes.

He also partnered the same horse to Group One July Cup glory at Newmarket in 2020, and can now also look forward to some plum rides for Qatar Racing this season.

Sheikh Fahad has left the door open for Murphy to return once his licence is restored, however.

Qatar Racing issued a statement backing Murphy and confirming Fallon’s appointment.

It read: “Qatar Racing respects the findings of the BHA independent judicial panel.

“This period will provide Oisin with further time to continue his rehabilitation which Qatar Racing fully supports. We, and the whole sport, look forward to him returning to the racecourse.

“In the meantime, Oisin will remain on the Qatar Racing team and Cieren Fallon will take over and ride as Qatar Racing’s first jockey until Oisin returns.”

And Fallon wasted little time in riding his first winner in the Qatar colours as first jockey, partnering the William Haggas-trained Criollo to victory at Southwell.

“It’s a big opportunity for me and I’ve got to take it with both hands,” he said.

“Obviously it comes with a bit of pressure, but I’ve been with Qatar for a few years and I’ve ridden plenty of winners and I know how the system works. I just need to prove myself – I wouldn’t say it’s make or break, but it’s definitely a big step for my career.

“Sheikh Fahad and David Redvers have real belief in me and it means a lot to me for them to put me in this position. Oisin is going to be there supporting me with anything I need, he’s only a phone call away.

“He’s still a big player and part of the team.”