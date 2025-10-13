THREE-SY DOES IT: Cliff Pu celebrates one of his three goals for Sheffield Steelers in Sunday's 5-1 win at Coventry Blaze. Picture: Scott Wiggins/EIHL Media.

AARON FOX got the response he was looking for from his Sheffield Steelers team as they got their Challenge Cup campaign back on track with a convincing win at Coventry Blaze.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelers’ head coach admitted last week that his players were lacking confidence in front of goal following three home defeats in four games, the last one being Wednesday’s 4-2 loss against Nottingham Panthers.

But Cliff Pu blasted a first-period hat-trick to establish early control at the SkyDome Arena on Sunday night, the Steelers eventually running out deserved 5-1 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was swift revenge for the Steelers, having been shut out at home to Coventry two weeks earlier.

As well as enjoying some clinical finishing in front of net, Fox was also pleased with his special teams – killing off six penalties, while also converting two of their three power play opportunities.

“I liked our game,” said Fox. “We came out really well and Cliff there with his three goals got us off to a great start – we’d been lacking in terms of scoring goals lately, so that gave our group confidence.

“There were a lot of special teams and we were 6 for 6 on the PK. Coventry’s power play has been elite the first part of the year at their place, so it was a focus for us to stay out of the box and we went 6 for 6 with a shorthanded goal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our power play was 2 for 3, so we had good 5 on 5 and good special teams and that is usually going to be a good recipe for success in this league.

“It was a good bounce back night for us. We knew how important this fixture was with the Cup standings in the group and our boys responded well and everyone was on it.”

After Pu’s triple blast inside the first 13 minutes, the Steelers extended their advantage on the power play at 27.54 through an Evan Jasper strike