MITCHELL HEARD may not have had the desired impact against former club Glasgow Clan on his debut night, but Sheffield Steelers head coach Aaron Fox is just happy to finally have him on his roster.

Conversations between Fox and Heard took place during the off-season before the 33-year-old Canadian decided to re-sign for the Clan following a first season in the Elite League which saw him post 67 points – including 26 goals – in 67 games under Corey Neilson.

But it was not the first time Heard – announced by the Steelers just 24 hours before making his debut for them north of the border against his old club on Wednesday – was on the radar of Fox, who first tracked him while he was in charge at Medvescak Zagreb prior to his appointment by Tony Smith in 2019.

"He’s just one of those guys that can kind of do it all,” said Fox. “Point production-wise he was over a point a game last year in this league at Glasgow and the intangibles of what he brings from a compete level and toughness and style of play make him the kind of player you know will add something to your team.

“We had conversations at the end of last year before he signed back in Glasgow, so I had interest then and when I was in Zagreb I had him watched and tried to recruit him there, too.

“So when he became available recently, we felt he has something which we felt we lacked in our group a little bit – he plays the game hard, a bit old school."

Wednesday’s 3-2 overtime loss in Glasgow may prove to be a crucial point won, rather than dropped come the end of the season, but it means the Steelers have lost two of their three Elite League regular season games – both to Glasgow.

They can even that statistic up tonight when they make their second visit in seven days to Coventry Blaze’s SkyDome Arena.

NEW FACE: Sheffield Steelers' forward, Mitchell Heard - pictured in action for Glasgow Clan earlier this season. Picture: Al Goold/EIHL Media.

A repeat of last Sunday’s 5-1 win there in the Challenge Cup would be very welcome.

"They haven’t played since that game, so they’ll have had a good week, where we’ve had the midweek game, so our week has been broken up a little bit today,” said Fox.

"But we had a good skate on Friday and we’ll be ready. We know how important every league game is now.”